Waddington opens four rental campsites on Leishman Point | arts and entertainment

WADDINGTON The town has developed four new campsites which are now available for rental at Leishman Point.
Leishman Point, which was created during the construction of the St. Lawrence Seaway, was previously owned by the New York Power Authority. In 2000 it was deemed surplus property and donated to the Town of Waddington.
The city has been trying to develop Leishman Point and we haven’t had much luck doing so, mainly because it lacks major infrastructure, Deputy City Supervisor Travis McKnight said. We don’t have the capital to invest and develop this whole area.
Mr McKnight said that about 10 years ago the council came up with the idea to make Leishman Point a camping ground.
We don’t have enough money to be able to go ahead with this project, Mr. McKnight said. But then came Hipcamp. A townsman came up with the idea of using the Hipcamp website to start the campground.
All four campsites are listed on Hipcamp, a website dedicated to outdoor living, for $35 a night.
We’ve just created four sites to try and get the process started and get some exposure for the town and the region because it’s such a great area to camp in, McKnight said. We were hoping this would start to generate revenue and more interest and maybe we could get outside funding to add to the funding we already have to be able to complete the first phase of our campground.
Each of the four campsites is equipped with a fire pit and a picnic table. Customers can park their motorhome or caravan or pitch a tent.
A lot of people just don’t know that, McKnight said. It is right next to our town beach so guests have access to the beach, picnic area, bathhouse, there is a pavilion that can be used, a playground and it’s just outside of town. Downtown Main Street is approximately 2 miles away.
Sites do not provide electricity, internet, water or sewer hookups, but portable generators are welcome.
The views are absolutely spectacular, Mr. McKnight said. You are right on the St. Lawrence River and high enough to overlook Ogden Island and Canada. The ships pass right in front of you, it’s a beautiful place.
The campsites will be available for reservation until the end of November on hipcamp.com.
More information about Leishman Point and the campsites can be found on the town’s website at waddingtontown.com.
