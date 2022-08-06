Akshay Kumar reacts to claims he doesn’t engage in movies: ‘My 8 hours is equal to any other star’s 14-15 hours’ : Bollywood News





Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is gearing up for his third outing of the year, Raksha Bandhan. This is his second collaboration with filmmaker Aanand L Rai after Arangi Re, Last year. Following the releases of Bachchan Paandey and Samrat Prithvirajwhich both flopped at the box office, conversations started about the actor’s lack of commitment to a project, as he makes 3-4 movies a year. Akshay Kumar Reacts To Claims He Doesn’t Engage In Movies: ‘My 8 Hours Is Equal To Any Other Star’s 14-15 Hours’ Responding to the same, Akshay Kumar recently said that he has been following the same pattern since the start of his career and people have often told him to slow down. A lot of people are bothered by the lack of big numbers at the box office and those people think things need to be changed. Throughout my career, especially in my early days, people asked me why I was working on four films in one year. People have always asked me to slow down and reduce the number of films I act in or produce,” he told E-Times. Let me tell you, I take the maximum number of vacations for any individual in the film industry. I never work on Sundays. I always work half a day on Saturday. Aanand L Rai also commented on this, in which he told me that my work culture had changed his very perception of work. I only spend 8 hours on a film set a day, but I don’t spend a single minute of those 8 hours in a van. I’m still standing on the floor of the film set. My 8 hours are equal to 14-15 hours from any other star. It’s my commitment to cinema,” he added. The actor is currently promoting Raksha Bandhan. . . . The film is directed by Aanand L Rai and produced by Himanshu Sharma The film is directed by Aanand L Rai and produced by Himanshu Sharma Raksha Bandhan was composed by Himesh Reshammiya and the lyrics are by Irshad Kamil. Raksha Bandhan starring Bhumi Pednekar, Akshay Kumar, Neeraj Sood, Seema Pahwa, Sadia Khateeb, Abhilash Thapliyal, Deepika Khanna, Smrithi Srikanth and Sahejmeen Kaur is set to release on August 11, 2022. ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar dances with fans during Raksha Bandhan promotions; fans drop heart emojis on her moves More Pages: Raksha Bandhan Box Office Collection BOLLYWOOD NEWS – LIVE UPDATES Catch us for Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movies Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today and Upcoming Movies 2022 and stay updated with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

