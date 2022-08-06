Entertainment
A new golf entertainment facility is coming to South Indy
At the all-new attraction in central Indiana, players can party, eat, or just sit back and listen to the area’s best rock, country, R&B, and pop music.
They can virtually play a round on famous courses such as Bethpage Black, challenge their friends in a golf version of 21 or unleash their very own Happy Gilmore in the long drive contest.
Pub food, cold beer and live music only enhance an evening or an afternoon with friends.
Back Nine Golf & Entertainment combines golf, games and glitz in an entertainment experience unique to the area. The new center, which was fully opened to the public on July 29, is a 58,500 square foot facility centered around 75 air-conditioned bays on a three-story golf course.
Additionally, the new stadium-like space features a music pavilion that seats 550, a beer garden, restaurant and bar and more.
When developing Back 9, we wanted to provide a real entertainment element to Back 9 outside of just golf. Whether you’re a golfer, gamer, kid, parent, Back 9 embodies the idea of bringing entertainment and fun to everyone, said Patrick Dugan, the company’s Chief Operating Officer.
Located southwest of downtown Indianapolis along the banks of the White River, about seven miles north of Greenwood, the new Back 9 facility has helped revitalize an area that had lain dormant for many years. .
Company officials call it the city’s fourth stadium, and its massive brick facade and nets stretching along the towers surrounding the ground are imposing.
The development of Back 9 near the downtown riverfront was a deliberate revitalization effort to connect this area with residents of central Indiana and beyond, Dugan said. We believe Back 9 is the kind of place our community hasn’t seen built since Lucas Oil Stadium and represents the start of a major transformation in this entire area of Indianapolis.
At the heart of the new complex is the golf course. Officials have partnered with Flite Golf and Entertainment, a Texas-based company that specializes in creating a series of golf-based games for people of all skill levels.
People can hit balls and practice different shots with the practice feature. To complete the challenge, earn points by hitting different targets through the Bullseye game, or see which ball strike has the most weight in the long drive contest.
State-of-the-art golf simulations allow people to play virtual versions of famous courses such as Whistling Straits or Huzhou Hot Springs.
All of this is done with stunning views of the downtown Indys skyline.
From seasoned golfer to player, Back 9 delivers an experience that locals and visitors alike will enjoy, said Zach Tharp, the company’s director of sales and marketing. Additionally, where other facilities are typically located in suburban areas near strip malls and freeways, Back 9 focuses solely on the sites proximity to downtown.
But while golf may be the centerpiece of Back 9, the facility has a wide variety of other activities and offerings for all sorts of interests.
The Music Pavilion was established to provide weekly musical performances, with an emphasis on local bands. People can grab a drink and stretch out on the seats downstairs, or take in the view from above on the outdoor balcony.
At the restaurants and bars located in Back 9, people can get everything from smash burgers to Neapolitan-style pizza to spicy tuna sushi, with Indiana’s classic Hoosier sugar cream pie for dessert. People can get cold beer from any of the 12 taps, mixed drinks, wine, and other beverages throughout the facility. The Best Friends Coffee and Spirits kiosk offers hot drinks, smoothies and other surprises.
