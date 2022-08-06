Prey’s Predator Actor Wants to Be the Next Jason in Friday the 13th Reboot





It’s probably only a matter of time before Jason Voorhees returns to the screen in a new Friday 13 film, and when the time comes, Prey actor DiLiegro Data wants to be in the running for the role. Currently, DiLiegro can be seen in Prey as the Predator The prequel is now streaming on Hulu. While the previous Predator films have been roughed up by critics, the response to Prey was overwhelmingly positive with a score of 92% at Rotten Tomatoes. DiLiegro, a former professional basketball player, opened up about his role in the film in a new interview with Weekly entertainment. When he retired from the sport, DiLiegro moved to Hollywood with two specific dream roles in mind. One of them that he can already cross off his wish list with his casting in Prey while the other would be Friday 13 series antagonist Jason Voorhees. As DiLiegro puts it: VIDEO OF THE DAY “I retired from basketball just under three years ago and moved to Los Angeles to start playing. I had two characters in mind that I wanted to do. One was the Predator, the other was Jason Voorhees for Friday 13. To this day, I can’t believe I had the opportunity to represent the Predator. I still can’t believe it.” The basketball player-turned-actor also opened up about how he managed to get his cast as a primal predator in Prey. Initially, DiLiegro happened to be asked by costume designer, Alec Gillis, to help him work on a design pitch for an unnamed project. When he arrived, he was delighted to learn that it was a Predator film. Making the most of the opportunity, DiLiegro lobbied for the role and it was eventually given to him. “I didn’t even know what the project was. I walked in and saw the Predator costume from the last movie on the table. Oh, it’s Predator! They had 3D printed an idea of ​​what they wanted for the new head, and I put the suit on and put the head on, and Dan, our DP Jeff Cutter, and Marty Ewing our producer, came to the studio, and made my take on this Predator, and how I thought it should move. I realized they hadn’t chosen anyone for this Predator and told them, I would do anything to be your Predator. Long story short, I ended up doing the whole game, all the stunts, and all the mo-cap [motion capture] for this character. Related: Every Friday, The 13th Ranked Movie Dane DiLiegro has his eyes on Jason Voorhees Hulu Returning to Jason Voorhees, DiLiegro says playing the masked murderer remains a dream role. To explain how important this role is to him, the actor reveals how long he’s been a big fan of the franchise having played the role of Jason for four separate years. “I definitely have my eyes on it. My parents went to that Halloween festival in Massachusetts and I was too scared to go, so they came back with a knife autographed by the actor who played Jason Voorhees. I still have it to this day. I was Jason for four Halloweens.” Prey is now streaming on Hulu.

