Marvel’s Spider-Man actor wants to play Moon Knight





Marvel’s Spiderman Actor Yuri Lowenthal has expressed interest in playing Moon Knight in a video game based on the Marvel hero. Moon Knight has surged in popularity over the past year after finally getting its own live-action adaptation. Earlier this year, Moon Knight made his MCU debut with a Disney+ series that has many fans hoping for a second season. At this time, it’s unclear how Moon Knight fits into the larger MCU, but fans are excited. Given his skills and powers, fans have also wanted a game for the character and that wish hasn’t gone away. With rumors of an Iron Man game from EA and possibly even a Black Panther title, fans are hoping to see Moon Knight get a game as well. As fans began to speculate what a Moon Knight game would look like, Twitter user and YouTuber Evan Filarca suggested Marvel’s Spiderman actor Yuri Lowenthal is set to play Moon Knight himself. Lowenthal plays Peter Parker/Spider-Man in the Insomniac Games series and is set to reprise his role in the 2023 sequel. Lowenthal has responded enthusiastically to Filarca fans, suggesting he’d be up for playing Marvel’s beloved hero. Of course, it’s nothing more than Marvel fans expressing their hopes for future Marvel video games that, as of yet, don’t exist. It’s no clue to anything, but Lowenthal has proven to be an extremely capable actor as Spider-Man and his many other roles. Do not tease me — Yuri Lowenthal (@YuriLowenthal) August 5, 2022 Insomniac Games has also confirmed that it is working on Marvel’s Wolverines and at the moment, it is not known who will play it. Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Actor Jon McLaren has expressed a desire to play the beloved member of the X-Men alongside David Hayter. After the success of the Batman: Arkham series and Insomniac’s Spider-Man titles, it looks like superhero video game adaptations are becoming just as lucrative for actors as live action adaptations. Do you want to see a Moon Knight game? Let me know in the comments or contact me Twitter @Cade_Under.

