Time spent between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck makes them stronger – Hollywood Life





Absence makes the heart grow fonder, and so does Bennifer! With Ben Affleck, 49 years old, back in Los Angeles and Jennifer Lopez, 53, staying in Europe after their honeymoon, sources close to the couple told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the A-list couple is totally okay with time apart to focus on different projects, and it even makes their love so much stronger. More about Jennifer Lopez An insider close to J.Lo revealed that the two stars know exactly what the demands of their careers are and believe that time away from each other helps their relationship. The one thing that makes their relationship so unique is that they know better than anyone the demands that come with what they do, the source said. They actually believe that spending time apart makes them stronger and that’s perfect because when they’re apart they make a ton of money. It’s a win-win situation. Although they may not be physically in the same place, the source explained that they still talk to each other a lot, and when they meet again, it will only be sweeter. They are always talking, texting, using FaceTiming and even filming when working apart. And the time they spend away from each other makes the reunion even better. JLo loves the fact that she knows her husband will be there for her no matter what, they said. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Timeline: Engagement to Split, Reunion and Marriage Another insider close to the newlyweds revealed that the missing girl The Block singer and actor and Jenny explained that they had open conversations about balancing career and relationship. They fully understand that there will be times when they can’t always be together. It’s something they’ve both acknowledged and discussed at length throughout their relationship, so it’s nothing new. Of course, being separated so soon after their wedding is not ideal. But they know they have their whole lives ahead of them and are enjoying every minute of the trip, the source said. After getting married in a surprise ceremony in Las Vegas, Ben and Jennifer enjoyed a romantic honeymoon and family trip to Paris. While the couple had a lot of fun on the trip and spent lots of quality time with their kids, Ben ended up making it back to Los Angeles, where he was seen on the set of Aquaman 2. J.Lo chose to stay in Europe a little longer and was seen spending time with her children. Related link Related: Jennifer Lopez as a bride: all the times she wore a wedding dress in the movies

