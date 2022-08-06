Actress Anne Heche hospitalized following a car accident





Hollywood actress Anne Heche, known for a variety of film as well as television appearances, was involved in a car accident and is currently hospitalized. The car accident took place on Friday, August 5, as reported by PopCulture.com citing video footage obtained by TMZ. At this time, the extent of Heche’s injuries is not yet known, although she is expected to survive. Heche was reportedly alone in her car and crashed it into an apartment complex garage, where residents came to her aid. However, she backed up and ran away at full speed, later breaking into a house and starting a fire. RELATED:The chosen one: two actors killed, others injured following an accident Heche was seen at the scene with severe burns, transported to an ambulance on a stretcher. Whether she was driving under the influence of alcohol has not been reported at this time. There were also no reports of other people injured, although the house that caught fire was destroyed and Heche’s car was destroyed. Los Angeles Fire Department Captain Erik Scott reportedly said: ‘We really had a multi-faceted incident here…We had a major traffic accident, we trapped a woman inside , we had a car that caught fire, and then we had a house that had a major fire that’s tagged red, it’s at this point destroyed. RELATED: Supernatural’s Jared Padalecki Provides Hopeful Update After His Car Crash Heche rose to prominence in Hollywood in the 1990s, with prominent roles in films such as Volcano, Donnie Brasco, Walk the dog and I know what you did last summer. She then starred alongside Harrison Ford in the adventure comedy film six days seven nightsand starring Vince Vaughn and Viggo Mortensen in the 1998 remake of the classic slasher psychology. His more recent parts have included fewer blockbusters but several recurring roles on popular television series. fans of the Avatar: The Last Airbender the franchise may know her as the voice of Suyin Beifong in Avatar: Legend of Korra, a descendant of the iconic Toph Beifong from the original series. Heche also provided the voice of Cherry Cream Soda in the surreal animated series adventure time. In 2020, Heche played a lead role in The disappeared, a Netflix-exclusive psychological thriller. She also has several projects currently underway, in various stages of development.

