Actor Anne Heche is in critical condition after a car accident in Los Angeles | American News





American actor Anne Heche was reportedly taken to hospital in critical condition after a collision left his vehicle in flames. The incident happened Friday morning in the Mar Vista neighborhood of Los Angeles, near Heches' home. The actor, 53, is the former partner of American talk show host Ellen DeGeneres, and is known for films including Donnie Brasco, Cedar Rapids and Psycho. Images and video footage obtained by US news outlet TMZ showed Heche driving a blue Mini Cooper, which was later pictured badly damaged at the scene. The vehicle struck a two-story house and sparked heavy fire, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD). Fifty-nine firefighters took 65 minutes to access, contain and completely extinguish the stubborn flames in the heavily damaged structure, according to an LAFD report. A grown woman [was] found in the vehicle, which was transported to an area hospital by LAFD paramedics in critical condition. The LAFD also confirmed to the PA news agency that the vehicle drove 30ft into the residence but the occupant escaped without injury. The building has become uninhabitable, LAFD spokesman Brian Humphrey added.

