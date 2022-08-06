Bollywood Actress Mahima Chaudhry Launches HCG Cancer Center DIVYA- Women Skincare Clinic During Miss & Mrs India Queen of Nation Beauty Pageant in Nagpur | India Education | Latest Education News | World Education News







Nagpur:Famous Bollywood Actress Mahima Chaudhry Launched HCG NCHRI Cancer Center ExclusiveDIVYA Women’s Care Clinicduring a Miss & Mrs India queen of nation beauty contest organized by magenta art & entertainment, in the presence of actor Aman Verma, Mr. Venkateshwarlu Marapaka, COO HCG, HCG Cancer Center Nagpur, Mr. Sujit Khare- General Manager , HCG Nagpur and Ms. Monica Ganvir – Event Organizer. This exclusive package offers screening, consultations and counseling for women of all age groups. HCG has also announced an 8 to 8 package where all patients can get checked in. The package includes, PAP smear, MAMMOGRAM, USG, consultation with the consultant, dietitian, physiotherapist, psycho-oncologist and advice on vaccination against cervical cancer, this package is valid for up to 8eMarch 2023. According to studies, every year India witnesses approx. 1.47 lacs cases of breast cancer and 1.20 lacs cases of cervical cancer, the cumulative risk of breast and cervical cancer in women is 2.7% and 1.6% respectively. It should be noted that breast cancer is the most common cancer in India and more lives are lost due to breast cancer in India than in any other country in the world. Keeping all these alarming statistics in mind, HCG has added this clinic to its services which will definitely help in the well-being of women. Mr. Venkateshwarlu Marapaka, Chief Operating Officer, HCG Cancer CenterNagpur, Shared that this clinic will definitely help patients understand the treatment modality and help them undergo treatment seamlessly under HCG’s expertise and technically sound doctors. Through this awareness program which will benefit women of all ages, I also urge eminent figures in society to raise awareness about breast and cervical cancer and cervical cancer vaccination . During the discussion with HCG management on stage, Mrs. Mahima Chaudhry applauded the concept of providing a wide range of diagnostic and screening services for women at such a price and expressed her best wishes. The ceremony was attended by over 300 eminent personalities from Nagpur.

