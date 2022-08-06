Upasana Singh Sues Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu: She Doesn’t Care About Her Punjabi Film, Her Focus Is Bollywood | Bollywood

Upasana Singh has filed a lawsuit against Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu for allegedly breaking a contract for her Punjabi language film and breaking away from the film completely. The actor-producer reveals that a summons was sent to her, admitting that she lost a lot of money because of her.

Sandhu found herself in legal trouble for the Punjabi film Bai Ji Kuttange, which also stars Singh’s son, Nanak. Singh starred in and produced the film.

My contract with Harnaaz predates her becoming Miss Universe. I gave her a chance when she was a struggling newcomer. She used to stay with us in Mumbai. I took care of her, I taught her to play. She was like my daughter and she called me her godmother. I threw a party when she won the international competition. But she severed her ties with us after gaining international recognition, Singh tells us.

The movie was supposed to be released in May earlier this year, but Singh says they’ve changed the release date to August 19 so Harnaaz can free herself from her Miss Universe commitments and give the movie some time.

According to the contract, Harnaaz was supposed to give 25 days for a promotion to lead, Singh claims.

But she just broke away from the film, and it also seems from the Punjabi film industry after winning the competition. I even told her to give me 5 days if 25 days is too much for her now. She doesn’t even post anything about the movie on social media, while she posts about all the brands and parties on her handle, the actor says.

Opening up about her decision to go the legal route, Singh says she had no other choice when Harnaaz stopped responding to her letters, messages and calls.

She didn’t even respond to my notification. I was tired of chasing her. Now the court is sending him a summons today (August 5), adds the actor, who has worked in the industry for more than 30 years.

Recounting an incident, Singh shares, Recently, a cast member called her and asked her if she was ready to do a show in Dubai, and she answered to show her willingness, and told her to reach out. hand to his team to discuss money issues. When the actor asked her to give me dates, she only disconnected the call. To imagine?

Here, Singh shares that the crisis also came with a financial setback for her. I invested my hard-earned money to produce the film. When we changed the release date, at that time too, I lost so much money. Now many sponsors walk away during the promotion saying Harnaaz is not coming. I had to take out a loan to go out and promote my movie now, she says.

At present, it seems that Punjabi actors and the industry have outgrown Harnaaz. When she won the competition, she said she was a proud Punjabi, and when it came to doing something for the industry and giving it international exposure, she stepped back. Drama kar rahe past time. Abhi usko sir Bollywood and Hollywood ki padi hai. The Punjabi film industry is too small for her. Meine sunna this diary changes ho jaate hain, aaj dekh rahi hun, exclaims Singh.

Now, Singh has filed a civil suit in the Chandigarh District Court, and she is sure action will be taken. But it’s me who loses. I wasted so much money, and valuable promotional time for my film. She broke my trust. I just hope she doesn’t repeat this with someone else, she ends up disappointed.

During this time, we also contacted Sandhu, who did not respond until the story was published.