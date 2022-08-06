Celebrate Ohio Arts, Entertainment and Cuisine





The Salt Fork Arts & Craft Festival brings many artists and their creative talents to Cambridge City Park. It offers entertainment throughout the day and dishes to savor while enjoying the festivities from August 12 to 14. Free entry. Opening ceremonies will be held at the Gateway entrance on Edgeworth Avenue at noon Friday with music by the Caldwell High School Marching Band. Receptions will be made by several local elected officials before the inauguration. Artists Stop and see the creative work of many artists from across the United States. There will be a wide range of work ranging from paintings and jewelry to wood and glass carvings. Find old favorites like Michael Warren, who creates designs with a chainsaw, or visit Gene and Maggie Jorgensen for their jewelry. Don’t forget to check out the student art exhibit with over 250 pieces contributed by local students. Visitors have the opportunity in the public choice tent to vote for the works of art they find most appealing. This is a special prize because artists want to know if their work is something that a lot of people appreciate. Entertainment Several popular groups will be back, such as The Loves Gospel Quartet, Cambridge City Band, CHS Alumni Jazz Band, John Glenn String Sounds, Northwest Territory and the Festival Chorus. New this year for children will be Cincinnati’s Madcap Puppets featuring fantastical fairy tales. “Kids can also enjoy Melody Stolle’s energetic storytelling. A special feature this year will be a free workshop by the Kevin Prater Bluegrass Band. The band will perform in the performing arts tent at 11 a.m. and noon, followed by the workshop at 1:30 p.m. in the park with the various instruments they use mandolin, banjo, fiddle, guitar, bass, and even vocals . Bring your instruments for some free pointers and join them for a mini-concert after the workshop. Market Foods made in Ohio are featured at the festival. Enjoy Candy’s gourmet fudge, Jose Madrid salsa, Misty Mountain Estate, Three Blooms Flower Farm, and Crackpot Coffee. Copley Bee Co, a family of beekeepers, returns to the festival with honey in various forms. Golden Boy Biscuits lets you take home homemade dog biscuits or dog toys for your best friend. Heritage Arts Local artists will show off their talents as you watch. See clay pot making, a blacksmith at work over an open fire, quilts and learn local history. Chuck and Shana Fair always attract attention as they make clay pottery and share how it is decorated. A special attraction this year will be Eli Wilson, who will demonstrate blacksmithing techniques over an open fire outside the tent. Step back in time watching these artists. Also new will be Hilary Frambes, a chalk artist from Plain City. She likes to paint large scale chalk murals for festivals and will draw sidewalk pictures during the festival. Children will be encouraged to enter a contest and draw their own chalk pictures.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.daily-jeff.com/story/news/2022/08/06/celebrate-arts-entertainment-and-ohio-made-food/10200468002/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos