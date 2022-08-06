Always Sunny Star Rob McElhenney Launches Web3 Entertainment Startup





Actor and filmmaker Rob McElhenney ventures into the world of Web3. On Tuesday, the Its Always Sunny star in Philadelphia launched Adim, a platform for creators to collaborate and gain ownership of the content they develop. It’s essentially a network of writers’ rooms where creators can pitch new characters and, in return, get a financial stake in their future success. The Santa Monica-based company is the latest in a growing list of startups bringing blockchain technology to the entertainment industry. But unlike other companies that require fans to purchase NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, for access or creative input, Adim users first apply to work on projects and then receive NFTs afterwards. acceptance, co-founder and COO Melissa Kaspers told dot.LA. Removing these financial barriers is part of the company’s stated goal of opening up access to new voices in the industry, Kaspers noted, adding that creators receive another NFT upon completion of development. ‘a project to indicate their involvement in intellectual property. Underlying it all was: how can you bring new voices into new technology? Adim co-founder and CEO Chase Rosenblatt said of the Web3 business idea. How could they fit together and really explode hand in hand? Other Adim co-founders include Spencer Marell, who previously worked in talent representation at Glushon Sports Management, and Chases’ father, Richard Rosenblatt, a serial entrepreneur who co-founded the NFT Autograph platform alongside NFL legend Tom Brady. Adim is sneaking out equipped with $5 million in seed funding led by Chris Dixon, general partner at Silicon Valley venture capital giant Andreessen Horowitz. The first project on the startups platform will be led by McElhenney and Adim Chief Creative Officer Keyonna Taylor, writer for Always Sunny and Mythic Quest. The goal is to have 100 people collaborate in a creator room to develop four characters, Kaspers said, with the projects application consisting of one question: Who is your favorite character and why? The company hopes its platform will eventually host a bunch of collaborative projects like this for creators of all kinds and levels, Kaspers said, from amateurs to professionals, writers to animators. Ultimately, Adim could potentially monetize by collecting fees to help market content created on its platform, she added. Our goal being creator-centric and the value of using Web3 to do this is to do it in a way that we can return the majority of the value to creators, Kaspers said. Related articles on the web

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dot.la/always-sunny-rob-mcelhenney-adim-2657466685.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos