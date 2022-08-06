Kevin Spacey ordered to pay House of Cards producers $30 million





A judge on Thursday ordered Kevin Spacey to pay House of Cards producers more than $30 million for losses caused by cast members who were fired in 2017 over allegations of sexual harassment of crew members. A petition filed in November said MRC, the studio behind the Netflix-distributed series, fired Spacey from his starring role after a months-long investigation into allegations he directed a pattern of sexually predatory behavior towards young crew members. The allegations followed others shared publicly by actor Anthony Rapp in October 2017. Spacey was dropped from the final season of House of Cards, which ended in 2018.

According to court documents, a private arbitrator found in October 2020 that Spaceys’ behavior violated his acting and executive producer contracts. He was ordered to pay MRC and others more than $30 million in compensatory damages and other costs. Spacey appealed the decision but ultimately failed, as another panel of arbitrators upheld the original $30 million ruling in November 2021.

In Thursday’s ruling, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Mel Red Recana gave legal weight to the arbitration award and said Spacey and his lawyers had failed to show that it was a even a closed case.

We are satisfied with the court’s decision, Michael Kump, an MRC lawyer, said in a statement. Representatives for Spaceys did not respond to a Washington Post request for comment on the decision.

Spacey has faced dozens of sexual assault allegations since 2017, some of which have resulted in lawsuits. In May, the UK’s Crown Prosecution Service cleared sexual assault charges against him for incidents that allegedly took place between 2005 and 2013, when he was artistic director of the Old Vic theater in London. He denied the allegations, pleading not guilty to all five counts in July.

