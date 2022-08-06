The Best Bollywood Horror Movies You Can’t Watch Alone





Consider a Bollywood horror movie. What comes to mind are Purani Haveli, Ramkaka, Creaking Doors and Ramsey movies which are as ugly as the giant creatures of hell. The graphics and costumes are so bad it’s funny and not scary. However, some films have ruined the reputation of Hindi horror films, which is not to say that Bollywood has never produced jewelry. This is a list of 14 Bollywood movies. I’m so scared that I can’t see it alone. Here are some top notch Bollywood horror movies: Rat : Raat is considered one of the best films made by RGV. It’s a supernatural thriller that doesn’t go beyond the undertones of a horror movie. The plot is triggered when a kitten is killed and the leading lady possesses her spirit. After watching this cult classic, you’ll never look at cats the same way again. 1920: An abandoned royal house. Check. an enigmatic caregiver. Check. A young married couple. Check. This movie has all the cliches one would expect from a horror movie, but what sets it apart from the rest is the level of artistic skill used to create the frames. A promise of chills. Raz: Raaz was just the first of many horror films Bipasha Basu would eventually sign, all inspired by Michelle Pfeiffer’s film “What Lies Beneath.” In the original, Pfeiffer did a commendable job. But in every way, our Bips lived up to it. Ragini MMS: Ragini MMS is partly based on a true story and was influenced by the American supernatural thriller “Paranormal Activity”. Unlike its sequel, this one lacked Sunny Leone, but its edge-of-your-seat thrills still managed to draw audiences to theaters. When you go to bed at night after hitting this sleep, you may have a few hours of insomnia. Saal Baad bees: Audiences were so alarmed by a mysterious woman singing Kahin deep jale kahin dil as she strolled through a field at midnight that the film ended up becoming 1962’s top earner Bees Saal Baad, which is loosely based on ” The Hound of Baskerville”, is still quite strange years after his debut at pachaas saal baad. Ek Thi Daayan: Even the idea that there are daayans in society is troubling. A brave attempt to try something new is Ek Thi Daayan. It’s a hybrid of a gory, supernatural thriller and an outright horror movie. The supernatural thriller may seem implausible, but Konkona Sen’s unsettling portrayal of a daayan more than makes up for it with its stylized presentation and tense plot. Really scary!

