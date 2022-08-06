Inmate who escaped to WeHo recaptured





A man suspected of theft who escaped while being escorted to a bus on the grounds of the West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station on Friday has been found and arrested after being at large for more than 10 hours. The man – later identified by authorities as 22-year-old Jeremiah Pike – escaped while in a loading area at the 700 block station of North San Vicente Boulevard shortly before 7 a.m. , reported the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Authorities also noted that the escape occurred while Pike was on trial. Deputies established a perimeter in the area, but were unable to find the man in the vicinity. CBS2 reported that surveillance video captured Pike using a black T-shirt to cover his handcuffed hands as he stood near a business, which he allegedly walked into and asked permission to use. a phone. Additional surveillance footage appeared to show Pike getting into a carpool with an unidentified person, but the sheriff’s department could not confirm whether deputies were looking for other suspects in Pike’s alleged escape. Pike was located and arrested around 5:45 p.m. in the 6300 block of Glade Avenue near Topanga Canyon Boulevard in Woodland Hills, Sheriff’s Office Deputy Veronica Fantom told City News Service.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wehoville.com/2022/08/05/manhunt-underway-near-pacific-design-center/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos