Ahead of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ List of Hollywood Bollywood Adaptations





‘Hum Tum’, ‘The Girl On The Train’, are some of the many hit Bollywood movies that have been adapted from Hollywood

Laal Singh Chaddha, the next Hindi film starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor, is set to hit theaters on August 11. The film is an adaptation of the 1994 American comedy-drama Forrest Gump which stars Tom Hanks. The film became the highest-grossing film of the year and went on to win six Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor for Hanks, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Visual Effects and Best Editing for film. Ahead of the release of Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s next star Laal Singh Chaddha, here is a list of Bollywood movies adapted from Hollywood or international movies. Hum Tum versus When Harry Met Sally Adapted from the 1989 American romantic comedy When Harry Met Sally starring Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan, Hum Tum released in 2004 stars Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukherjee in the lead. The Bollywood adaptation film realized on Rs 14 crores and When Harry Met Sally realized on Rs 78 crores. Don’t Miss: Alia Bhatt’s Dark Comedy Darlings “Is Darker Than We Expected”, Netizens Say Dil Bechara vs. The Fault in Our Stars The 2020 Hindi coming-of-age romance film is an adaptation of the 2014 American film Fault In Our Stars starring Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort in the lead. While Dil Bechara was the late actor Sushant Singh Rajputs, the last film which had a world premiere on DIsney+ Hotstar after his passing. The film also featured Sanjana Sanghi in the lead role opposite the late actor. Bang Bang vs. Knight And Day The 2014 Hindi starring Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif action comedy-drama film Bang Bang is an adaptation of the 2010 American film Knight And Day. The Hollywood film starred Tom Cruise and Cameron Diaz. Don’t Miss: Lady Gaga Confirms Playing Harley Quinn in Joker 2 We are family against mother in law Directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Karan Johar under the Dharma Productions banner, the 2010 Hindi family drama film We Are Family is an adaptation of the 1998 American film Stepmom. The Hindi film stars Kajol, Kareena Kapoor and Arjun Rampal in the lead roles while the original film featured Julia Roberts, Susan Sarandon and Ed Harris in the lead. The girl on the train The 2021 Hindi mystery thriller, which premiered on Netflix, is an adaptation of the 2016 American psychological thriller of the same name. The American film stars Emily Blunt, Rebecca Ferguson, Haley Bennett, Justin Theroux, Luke Evans, Allison Janney, dgar Ramrez and Lisa Kudrow while the Bollywood adaptation stars Parineeti Chopra, Avinash Tiwary, Aditi Rao Hydari and Kirti Kulhari. Did you like this article? Disclaimer Your skin and your body like you are unique. Although we have taken every measure to ensure that the information provided in this article and on our social networks is credible and verified by experts, we recommend that you consult a doctor or your dermatologist before trying any home remedy, a quick hack or exercise regimen. For any comments or complaints, contact us at [email protected]

