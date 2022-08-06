Amazon miniTV makes a stellar reveal of new Bollywood celebrities for Case Toh Banta Hai





Published: Updated on – 16:35, Sat – Aug 6, 22 Hyderabad: Amazon miniTV has revealed an exciting line-up of Bollywood’s biggest celebrities joining India’s biggest weekly comedy show, Case Toh Banta Hai, in collaboration with Noise and Campus. After receiving an overwhelming response to the recent trailer unveiling and for the first episodes starring Varun Dhawan and Anil Kapoor launched recently, the free streaming service has revealed the names of the next set of celebrities who will grace the series. These include Sanjay Dutt, Vicky Kaushal, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Ananya Panday and Chunky Panday, Pankaj Tripathi and Sonakshi Sinha. The previous set of celebrities announced also included Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Rohit Shetty, Karan Johar and Badshah. Exciting times are on the anvil watching all Bollywood A-listers trying to defend themselves against the arangi ilzaams of Janta Ka Lawyer Riteish Deshmukh, while Varun Sharma aka Bollywood Insaaf Specialist lends his support to prove their innocence and Kusha Kapila dons a judge’s hat. Each week, the fun and excitement will be at its peak, as a new celebrity tackles those bizarre accusations, big punchlines, and puns. Can’t wait to hear your favorite stars protect themselves with their wit, humor and presence of mind? Stay tuned. Produced by Banijay Asia, Case Toh Banta Hai is the perfect mix of sketches, talk shows and impromptu comedy. Viewers can enjoy new episodes for free every Friday, exclusively on Amazon miniTV, which you can find on Amazon’s shopping app and on Fire TV. Link:

