Four blockbuster Bollywood movies that will make you cry!





Television has been the sole source of entertainment for the past decades in Indian middle class families. Admittedly, the importance of television has diminished with the rise of mobiles and the introduction of cheap internet. But, for half the country’s population, Bollywood movies have been our only real friends on TV, mobile or other mediums. During this time we were also able to see many great movies. Such films can be nothing less than a gift that touched our hearts. Many of these movies made us think, while some movies made us laugh a lot while holding our stomachs. However, amidst all this, one thing that is associated with Indian audiences about movies is emotion. We have seen it several times when we start crying like children while watching a movie. 1.) CAL IS HERE The name of the 2003 film Kal Ho Ya Na Ho is number one on this list. No matter how strong you make yourself, after watching this love story of Shahrukh Khan, Preity Zinta and Saif Ali Khan, everyone has tears in their eyes. Especially when he’s in his hospital bed, Aman explains why he always kept Naina away from him. 2.) BASANTI RANK Rang De Basanti is one of the most moving movies of 2006. It’s one of the few movies you can’t get enough of watching. The film begins with a very spectacular college drama. But soon the movie gets bogged down in a patriotic twist where even an unpatriotic person can be a patriot. 3.) ZAMEEN TAARE BY Taare Zameen Par’s film teaches a lot about our failing education system and the love of a family apart from the whole system. Everyone gets emotionally attached to the film and cannot hold back their tears after seeing the tearful images of Ishaan in the song “Maa” of this film. 4.) ANAND Most of the new generation wouldn’t have seen this movie. However, you must have heard the dialogues of this film. The film engages the audience with itself from the start. In the movie Anand, it is very emotional for a dying person to live his life happily and teach people related to life. If you watch this movie on the weekend with your friends or family members, you surely won’t be able to help but cry.

