The jig up – Actor Michael Rappaport slams ‘fake’ Jake Paul for quitting the Madison Square Garden fight, claims he’s not worthy to fight in the arena that hosted Muhammad Ali, Joe Frazier and Hulk Hogan





Hollywood actor Michael Rappaport is the latest personality to target Jake Paul after his fight with Hasim Rahman Jr was called off. The YouTuber-turned-boxer was set to face his toughest opponent yet this weekend at New York’s Madison Square Garden before pulling out of the fight and claiming his opponent couldn’t gain weight. @_HasimRahmanJr – Twitter Paul and Rahman Jr, who faced off in 2020, should have fought for real this weekend UFC President Dana White – a friend of Rappaport’s – and boxing promoter Eddie Hearn have since suggested that the reason Paul’s latest fight is canceled is due to poor ticket sales. Rappaport, who is known for his roles in True Romance, Dr. Doolittle 2, Friends and Atypical, is a sports enthusiast who often goes wild on social media. The 52-year-old took aim at The Problem Child in his latest post echoing what White and Hearn had to say about the fight being canceled and also called the 5-0 boxer a fake. False Paul. False Paul. Don’t front, stop lying and bullc***ping, Rapport said on Instagram. Your fight, which was to take place in the most famous arena in the world, Madison Square Garden, was not canceled due to a weight problem. It was canceled because no one bought tickets, okay? Rappaport insisted the former Disney actor was not worthy to fight in the same arena that has hosted some of the most famous names in sports history. Getty ‘The Problem Child’ is 5-0 as a professional boxer but hasn’t fought anyone with a background in the sport @michaelrapaport – instagram Longtime actor Michael Rappaport is known for his no-nonsense sports talk VIDEO Hasim Rahman Jr releases new clip of Jake Paul ‘running’ away from him in fight

vital Joshua vs Usyk 2 date: UK start time, location, undercard and how to follow

FREE Oleksandr Usyk puts Anthony Joshua’s revenge on free TV and his YouTube channel

torn up KSI shows dramatic body transformation for fight – even Ngannou impressed

ON THE TABLE Tyson Fury camp made official offer to Derek Chisora, says Eddie Hearn

Another Tyson Furys’ other brother set to make boxing debut after losing six stone



The ghosts of Madison Square Garden the same arena where [Muhammad] Ali fought [Joe] Frazier, where Jake LaMotta fought Sugar Ray Robinson, where Hulk Hogan fought Andre the Giant – Madison Square Garden, they didn’t want to see you in there. Nobody bought tickets for this fake fight, Fake Paul. You are not a fighter. Want to be a real fighter? Fight a real fighter, okay? Take a real drug test, okay? The ruse, the swindle, the bull-jive, it’s over, Fake Paul. And on Friday, Rahman Jr posted footage of him and Paul training, telling followers his rival was scared as footage showed Paul appearing to run away from beatings. Never in the history of boxing has anyone fought a week early over weight issues. Tried to tell y’all, he’s a runner, he’s a star pic.twitter.com/rK4HKV71Et – HASIM RAHMAN JR (@_HasimRahmanJr) August 5, 2022 “Never in the history of boxing has anyone fought a week early for weight issues. I tried to tell you all, ‘He’s a runner, he’s a star’,” he wrote alongside the video, which was accompanied by Mooski’s song ‘Track Star’. It seems unlikely that a fight between Paul and Rahman Jr. will be re-booked. The 25-year-old could soon have another much more intriguing fight as MMA star Nate Diaz is set to become a free agent after facing Khamzat Chimaev on Sept. 10 at UFC 279. Paul and Diaz have been arguing for some time over a fight that is now a very real possibility for later in 2022. Usyk vs. Joshua 2 on talkSPORT

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://talksport.com/sport/boxing/1164235/actor-michael-rappaport-blasts-jake-paul-for-scrapping-madison-square-garden/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos