Bollywood Celebrities Who Set Major Friendship Goals





Life is meaningless without friends. From giving us a shoulder to lean on in difficult times to teaching us great lessons, friends add more value to our lives through their presence. A person with friends knows how the journey of life becomes more beautiful when you have people in life who act nothing less than a pillar of strength. Bollywood is no exception. There are several celebrities who have proven that friendship exists in the industry which is known for its fierce competition! On this friendship day, let’s take a look at the “true” best friends in Bollywood whose bond has stood the test of time. 1. Kareena Kapoor Khan-Amrita Arora

The friendship of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora is not hidden from anyone. The two divas have been friends for over two decades now. They have always stood upright as a pillar for each other. Recently, Kareena gave her support to Amrita after the latter faced trolling from several social media users for her. 2. Karan Johar – Kajol

Kajol and Karan’s friendship dates back to when they were just kids in the film industry. However, their friendship soured in 2016 when Ae Dil Hai Mushkil was released, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Ajay Devgn’s Anushka Sharma and Shivaay. The two films clashed at the box office. But, Kajol and Karan couldn’t stay mad at each other for long. They reunited and rekindled their friendship. 3. Arjun Kapoor-Ranveer Singh

Arjun and Ranveer have been friends for a long time and starred together in Gunday. They are famous for flaunting their “bromance” on social media. They are called “baba”. In one of the interviews, Arjun said that he felt Deepika Padukone’s “cassock”. 4. Helen-Waheda Rehman-Asha Parekh

Some friends are meant to grow old together. And veteran actresses Helen, Waheeda Rehman and Asha Parekh have beautifully proven that lasting friendships are beyond age or competition. Despite wrinkles and gray hair, the actresses of yesteryear don’t give each other a chance to hang out together. Last year, they became the talk of the town with their Andaman vacation, showing how to cherish lasting friendships. 5.Suhana-Ananaya-Shanaya



Child stars Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor are best friends from childhood. Suhana is the daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, while Ananya is the first born of Chunky Pandey and Shanaya is the daughter of Sanjay Kapoor. While Ananya has already carved out a place for herself in the acting realm, Shanaya and Suhana are all set to debut soon with “Bedhadak” and “The Archies” respectively. 6. Janhvi Kapoor-Sara Ali Khan



Janhvi and Sara are B-Town’s new best friends. According to the duo, their friendship started in Goa. On Koffee With Karan 7, Janhvi said, “We were neighbors in Goa and we had a mutual friend. Then one day we started talking. We ended up talking until 8 in the morning.” Their friendship was strengthened when they went to Kedarnath Temple together last year. 7. Farahn Akhtar-Ritesh Sidhwani

Farhan and Ritesh have known each other since their school days at Maneckji Cooper. Their friendship developed when they graduated from HR College in South Mumbai. The two are even business partners and run Excel Entertainment together.

