Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are not sure, but ex-wife Sussanne Khan will soon wed Beau Arslan Goni in a silent wedding?





Bollywood stars have really given us real family goals. Whether it’s Kareena Kapoor Khans’ equation with Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan or Aamir Khans’ relationship with his ex-wives, they make the difficult effortless. The scenario is similar with Hrithik Roshan who is his ex-partner Sussanne Khan’s best friend while being in a relationship with Saba Azad. We hear the wedding bells but it’s not what you thought! It all started when Hrithik was spotted holding hands with a mystery woman a few months ago. Shortly after, it was revealed that the woman was Saba Azad and the duo had been dating for several months. Before fans could process it, there were family photos and get-together sessions with his ex-wife Sussanne and it all seemed like a happy dream! As most know, Sussanne Khan is dating Arslan Goni and the duo are not hiding their relationship either. But what is more interesting is that it is not Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad but the former couple who are already in marriage talks. It’s going to be a secret event of what we wear. A source close to Bollywood Life revealed that Sussanne and Arslan are very mature and they know they want to spend the rest of their lives together and are thinking about marriage. While Sussanne also seriously considered getting married for the second time. Even if the couple is going to get married, it will be in the most subtle way. There won’t be a big party and a typical Bollywood wedding but the latest trend which is a simple shaadi. On the other hand, Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad aren’t even sure they want to take the plunge yet. Although there has been a buzz that Hrithik Roshan is planning to tie the knot with his sweetheart Saba Azad, the couple have yet to decide if they want to take the plunge. But it is certain that Sussanne, who is friends with Saba and Hrithik, is sure to get married and they only decide when, the source added. Well, congratulations to Susanne Khan and Arslan Goni! Must read: Aamir Khan Names Mela & Thugs Of Hindostan When Asked To Pick Movie To Fix From The Past Follow us: Facebook | instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram

