Legendary Actor Bryan Brown Shares How Grueling Miniseries Filming Triggered His Anxiety

He’s built a career playing tough-as-nails characters, but veteran Australian actor Bryan Brown revealed on Saturday that a recent miniseries production triggered his anxiety.

The Two Hands star has opened up about how filming the TV miniseries Acorn Darby and Joan in Queensland last year, with co-star Greta Scacchi, for 18 weeks took a toll on his mental wellbeing.

He said The Daily Telegrapha combination of the extended filming and being away from his family for so long saw him struggle with insomnia.

He said, “I think the days when you play a character are good, it’s when you wake up in the middle of the night and the pressure is on you and you can’t sleep.”

“And then you start thinking, ‘Holy Christ. I am picked up at 5am. I’d better go back to sleep.”

The 75-year-old added that the ongoing Covid pandemic had affected the general mood of the production.

“It’s kind of hard to put your finger on why that’s the case, it just is,” he said.

Bryan married his wife Rachel Ward in 1983, meaning the couple will celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary next year.

The couple met on the set of the TV miniseries The Thorn Birds in 1982, where Bryan wooed his co-star with a palm reading.

‘So we were sitting around waiting for a catch one day and I said, ‘give us a look at your hand’… She gave me her hand and there were three lines and I I said ‘you’re going to have three children’, he said A topical matter Last year.

Bryan and Rachel have three children together: Rosie, 38, Matilda and Joe, 30.

The star is still heavily involved in his acting career and recently starred in Australian sci-fi series Bloom.

If you or someone you know is having difficulty, contactsafety rope Where beyond the blue.