Johnny Depp’s Friend Reveals Why Actor Didn’t Attend Defamation Trial Verdict Against Amber Heard





Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s trial lasted six weeks and finally ended in June. While Depp was found to be victorious in the case, he has not attended the announcement of the verdict in court in Virginia since he was in the UK. In a recent report shared by the New York Post, one of Depp’s friends explained why the actor was not in the United States to witness the trial verdict. A friend of Depp’s informed the New York Post of Johnny’s connection to Europe saying he was not ashamed that he continued to be “more comfortable [in Europe] than in the United States.” Regarding the actor’s plans to release a new album after the verdict and his concerts in the United Kingdom alongside Jeff Beck, an insider informs that it was not planned but rather “fortuitous”. Explaining why the actor wasn’t there for the verdict announcement in Virginia, the insider revealed, “Those plans were well in place long before the trial. The tour and movie were already scheduled.” As for missing the verdict, he added, “He wasn’t there for the verdict because he had already planned to tour with Jeff Beck. Johnny missed the first night of the tour so he could be in the venue. courtroom for closing arguments. But he would never let Jeff down. The arguments ended and he got on the tour as soon as he could.” Johnny celebrated his trial victory in London and although he didn’t speak about it directly during the gig, he released a statement on social media in which he thanked the jury for bringing him back to life. ALSO READ: Johnny Depp sells his first art collection in hours and earns over $3.6 million

