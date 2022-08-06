ezra miller: Actor Ezra Miller’s controversies fail to deter Warner Brothers, ‘The Flash’ rushes in with June 2023 release







“Shazam” sequel and The Flash. Miller will play the role of Barry Allen. Controversies surround actor Ezra Miller. There are numerous abuse allegations against him. Other legal troubles also surround Miller. Despite the controversies, The Flash will be released as planned. A reputable media is reporting that the release date will be June 23, 2023. David Zaslav, the CEO of Warner Brothers, spoke with journalists and investors and mentioned upcoming movies based on DC Comics characters. Movies he talked about included “Black Adam”,sequel and The Flash. Miller will play the role of Barry Allen. Zaslav said he was very excited about the upcoming projects and he suggested the makers polish all three films before they hit theaters. He said they had seen the films and they were fantastic. However, there is room for improvement, according to Zaslav. A report came out in June about a mother in Massachusetts, who obtained a temporary protective order against Miller for her 12-year-old child.

The court order said the notice was issued because of the immediate danger that could exist to the child, as there is a likelihood of this happening. Miller identifies as a non-binary gender, and the pronouns they/them are often in his dictionary to describe himself. The parents of a 12-year-old non-binary child and an adult (also non-binary) have accused Miller of bullying, abuse and grooming. Miller must appear in court in two different states. Miller has been arrested twice in Hawaii this year for second-degree assault and disorderly conduct.



