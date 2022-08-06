Entertainment
Readers agree with Mary McNamara on all fronts
Name recognition required
I turned eagerly to Dawn Burkes’ interview with the creators of P-Valley [The clothes of P-Valley add to the drama, July 29], because I’m a fan of the show and its magnificent costumes. But I was appalled that the names of costume designers Alita McGhee Bailey and Tiffany Hasbourne weren’t even mentioned. As a costume designer myself, I know how much blood, sweat, and tears go into designing a show.
The Costume Designers Guild fights for industry recognition and pay equity. Our members are 81% female and are paid significantly less than our male counterparts in the Art Directors Guild. Please respect our work and do not change our names in your article.
Costume Designers Guild 892 member Alexis Scott
Angels
Joni always inspires
Loved reading Mary McNamara’s article about Joni Mitchell’s appearance at the Newport Folk Festival [Look at life Joni Mitchells way, July 27]. It was beautifully written and it brought tears to my eyes. Both Sides Now shows how we can feel hope and despair at the same time, and hope is so needed right now.
Scott Wimer
santa monica
::
Thank you, Mary McNamara, for the beautiful tribute to Joni Mitchell. She is still a wonderful and brave woman at 78. And always look at life in its own way.
Cynthia Lokitz
Village of West Lake
A smear on Pappys?
I am an active member of the Pioneertown community and a local historian, and I take issue with the tone of Randall Roberts’ article. [A battle rocking the high desert, July 24] and its lack of disclosure. Our community is not divided over the ownership of Pappy & Harriet, any more than we ever have been.
Like any restaurant that changes ownership, some people will be unhappy with it whether or not something changes. This is the case here. Post-COVID-19 closures, each restaurant has raised prices and made changes to the menu.
Everyone quoted in the article has a personal problem with the owners or would profit from the failure of Pappy & Harriet. The person upset because their namesake menu item was deleted is biased. One person complains about heightened security at a time when mass shootings are almost daily and make their security protocols seem aggressive.
The writer also notices what one of the restorers is wearing. (It’s Pioneertown, we’re all wearing cowboy hats and boots.)
All of this makes the article look like a smear campaign by those in the lawsuit with the Pappy & Harriet property.
Curt Jump
Pioneertown
Self-service without a smile
I laughed till I cried reading Mary McNamaras’ article on self-checkout lanes in grocery stores [Im not paying to serve myself, July 22]. What irritates me the most is that in some places you can put your bag in the bagging area before you start scanning, but in other places the machine yells at you if you try to put it down before you start scanning. This slows down the process and makes people impatient waiting for you to pay and then have to pack your groceries. Why aren’t all machines the same? Technology sometimes falls short when these machines are not created equal.
Sharon Pogi
Fullerton
::
Thanks to Mary McNamara for focusing on the inconvenient self-service demands that have found their way into our way of life. I must confess that I am a fan of ATMs. This is mainly because the opening hours of the banks are so short that anyone working during the day cannot get there while they are open.
However, as a somewhat disabled elderly person, I need help getting gas into my car. I don’t understand because most stations only have one employee and are only required to help if they have two. Watch me walk around my car from the driver’s seat to the gas cap on the other side of my car.
As for grocery self-service stations, I gave them a pass a long time ago. I’m old enough to remember home visits from doctors. Recently, my doctor couldn’t understand why I opted for an online visit rather than going to the clinic.
Maybe I should reread my Agatha Christie books like McNamara does.
Connie Elliot
city of studios
::
Many thanks to the Mary McNamaras column. She told us how it really was, and she always used graceful humor to tell her story.
I’m with her, it’s become abusive behavior on the part of major banks, airlines, grocers, doctors’ offices, insurance companies and, of course, government agencies.
I loved his ability to laugh, but about that, I’m not there yet.
David Lampert
Schooner
A negative review
Regarding the review of the movie Nope by Justin Changs [Yup, hes done it again, July 21]: We just saw No and if someone asked me if I would recommend it, I would say No.
Hal Rothberg
Calabasas
Two dozen songwriters
Regarding the Nardine Saads online story, Diane Warren asked why Beyonc had 24 writers on one song. She discovered very quickly [Aug. 2]: Diane Warren asked a perfectly acceptable question. Respondents preferred to make it a problem rather than address the issue.
Jean Zaveski
Riverside
Is this progress?
Between the photograph of Beyoncs in the Calendar section and the photograph of J Los on a full page, we really get some valuable insights into how much respect and admiration we women have for our business acumen.
Linda BradshawCarpenter
Angels
TV listings are missing for some
It is inconceivable to me that the leading newspaper in the entertainment capital of the world no longer provides daily television programming.
Judy Brooks
Sherman Oaks
