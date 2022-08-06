Josh Hartnett ditched Hollywood but he’s ready for a big comeback

In the early 90s, Josh Hartnett was a top actor who headlined some of the biggest blockbuster movies of the time, including wearing pearls, Black Hawk Down, 30 Days of Night, The black dahlia and 40 days and 40 nights.

Often featured in Sexiest Men magazine’s polls, he apparently had the world at his feet.

Actor Josh Hartnett may have slipped off the radar of moviegoers, but he’s stayed true to himself and his family. Photo: LOÏC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images

His co-stars in these films such as Ben Affleck, Orlando Bloom, Ewan McGregor and Eric Bana have all continued to cement their success, picking and choosing which big budget films they want to be a part of next.

wearing pearls co-stars Josh Hartnett, Kate Beckinsale and Ben Affleck on the flight deck of the USS John C. Stennis aircraft carrier with the USS Arizona Memorial behind them. Photo: Getty Images.

However, at just 26, Josh knew he was uncomfortable in the Hollywood bubble.

“I’m absolutely not in the race to be the sexiest actor” he said in 2006 to the peak of his career.

“I know what it’s like to be in all this world.

“I was up there for a few years and it was uncomfortable.

“I think trying to stay on top is a shortcut to unhappiness.”

Around this time, he declined to play Superman, a role that would have made him one of Tinseltown’s top men.

“I never wanted to do it,” he explains.

“It just wasn’t the kind of movie I wanted to do.

“I also turned down other superhero roles,” he said, referring to Christopher Nolan. Batman franchise.

“There were a lot of powers that be that wanted me to pursue these films, but I’ve always been interested in stories about people and I didn’t want to be locked into that type of superhero,” he said. he told the British newspaper. Subway in 2020.

“At this age, it’s very easy to become someone else’s tool or puppet.

“I was very conscious of the choices I was making and wanted them to be my choices.”

Instead, he decided to move away from Hollywood and considered going back to school.

“I thought if I quit acting I would go back to school for a while and find something else to do.

“I always wanted to be a painter and if I had the means, I could isolate myself and do that for a while.”

He didn’t stop making films though, instead he chose artistic roles in art house films and focused on his personal life.

Tamsin Egerton and Josh Hartnett at the 2012 US Open, just after they started dating. Photo: Getty Images

In 2012 he met British actress Tamsin Egerton and they moved to a quiet street in the leafy suburb of Surrey, England.

The couple have three children born in 2015, 2017 and 2019 and finally married after nine years together last year.

Josh Hartnett and Tamsin Egerton are now married and have three children. Photo: Getty Images

“The thing I’m most proud of is that I’m a father of three children and that I have a good relationship with my partner and a good family life,” the actor told Mr. Porter in an interview.

“It was the best thing for my sanity and my career to keep Hollywood at bay,” he added Sunrise at the end of last year.

“Fortunately, I think I understood it very early in my life: it’s about creating a good family life and being able to do crazy, wonderful things like making movies, which is such a privilege.”

The is a rumor that he lost on a salary of 100 million dollars lowering the Superman trilogy but he does not regret it.

“Yes, there was a lot of money involved, but I didn’t think it was the be-all and end-all,” he said.

“It became increasingly clear to me that money only gets you so far. I’ve seen a lot of people drown in their money.”

He does, however, have one regret, having turned down the 2005 Oscar-winning film. Brokeback Mountain.

“Unfortunately, I was going to Brokeback Mountain and I had a contract with the black Dahlia that I had to film, so I had to give up.”

He explained that he was originally supposed to star in the drama with Joaquin Phoenix, “I always wanted to kiss Joaquin,” he joked.

The roles then went to Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal who both received Oscar nominations for their performances.

Josh with Jake Gyllenhaal and Kirsten Dunst, says his only regret was cutting the role in Brokeback Mountain in which Jake starred with Heath Ledger. Photo: Getty Images

Now Josh is back in the big leagues, starring in Guy Ritchie’s latest films, man’s anger and Operation Fortune: Cunning War and also appearing in Christopher Nolan Oppenheimer to be published next year.

We’re going to see a lot more Josh in the movies over the next few years. Photo: Getty Images

Don’t expect him to give up his family and his happiness.

“I don’t know what the possibilities of my life would have been if I had chosen different paths, but I will say that by giving in entirely to the lure of Hollywood, I know that I would not have a happy life” , he said.

“I feel very strongly about that.”

