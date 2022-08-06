One of Broadway’s Most Famous Producers’ Dish on Diversity in Entertainment





SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) — Ron Simons is Broadway’s most awarded black producer — having achieved critical acclaim with a number of stage productions and other entertainment projects. Simons is also one of the people leading the charge to diversify the entertainment industry, encouraging more people of color to share their stories, their work, their lives with audiences of all types – stage, screen and art. Ron Simons, who is the most Tony Award-winning black producer in history and leads the historic effort to bring in people of color to tell stories about black history, culture and experience on Broadway. He recently made headlines following the viral social media campaign to stop the 2022 Tony-nominated Broadway production of FOR COLORED GIRLS from shutting down early. Ron’s storied career as Broadway’s most influential and prolific black producer focuses on inspiring stories about underrepresented minority communities, as well as mentoring people of color to help them rise to positions. creative and leadership on Broadway. He’ll share with you what’s going on behind the scenes to change the color of Broadway. As CEO and President of SimonSays Entertainment, Ron Simons produced award-winning and Tony-nominated productions including Thoughts of a Colored Man, For Colored Girls (7 Tony nominations), Jitney (produced with John Legend, Won Tony for Best Play Revival), Ain ‘t Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations (12 Tony nominations, including Best Musical), A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder (Tony Award for Best Musical) , Porgy & Bess (Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical), Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike (Tony Award for Best Play) and more. Ron is widely considered Broadway’s “best kept secret”, working to change theater forever at this pivotal moment in history as he reshapes the stories told on Broadway, while striving to open up the doors to more people of color to work as producers. Amazingly, there are only 6 black producers working on Broadway, and Ron is working to change that statistic by mentoring people of color to uncover behind-the-scenes roles. According to Ron, if we want more diverse stories, a more representative cast, and a more inclusive staff, it starts with the producers. He also helped lead the creation of Black Theater United’s “New Deal For Broadway”, establishing a manifesto that outlines short-term reforms to be implemented before Broadway reopens this fall and long-term over the next few years. . With over 20 years of experience, Ron Simons brings diversity on stage and in leading roles behind the scenes, including:

First Black Broadway producer to win 4 Tony Awards (also to win 5 Tony nominations)

First black producer to direct the production of three black shows on Broadway

Produced the first black show with all creative avenues as women of color (new Broadway production of For Colored Girls)

Production of the first TWO Black Broadway shows featuring black producers, black writers, black directors and black actors

Only black producer to have made four films that premiered at Sundance (three in competition) For more details on Ron Simons’ Broadway career and projects, please visit www.simonsaysentertainment.com.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.abc4.com/dailydish/one-of-broadways-most-celebrated-producers-dishes-about-diversity-in-entertainment/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos