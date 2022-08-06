Death of Emmerdale actor: Sam Gannon dies suddenly in America at the age of 31 | Soaps

The actors’ deaths are not being treated as suspicious (Picture: justgiving.com)

Emmerdale actor Sam Gannon died suddenly at the age of 31 while visiting America.

The young actor, from Selby in North Yorkshire, was visiting family in Willows, California.

Gannon’s sister, Amy Kelly, 34, confirmed his death, which occurred on Tuesday.

The performer was best known for his role as carriage driver Kev in Emmerdale in January 2019, his big break where he starred alongside star Emma Atkins, who plays soapy stalwart Charity Dingle.

His sister Amy said: Sam was a whirlwind, a unique character, to say the least. He really cared about others and was a very sensitive soul.



Gannon received his big break on Emmerdale as Kev in 2019 (Picture: ITV)



He shared scenes with Emma Atkins, who plays Charity Dingle (Picture: 2019)

It is clear from the tributes we received that he touched the hearts of so many.

His friend Lewis Matthews also described Gannon as a real Duracell bunny with a seemingly endless source of energy and love.

The Yorkshire Post first reported Gannon’s death.

Her family have now appealed for crowdfunding to help bring her body back to the UK and cover funeral costs, with an initial target of 17,000 as expenses are finalised.

The actor also appeared with Cold Feet star John Thomson in the 2017 short film Talking with Angels, alongside Jane Horrocks, Vic Reeves and Julie Hesmondhalgh, as well as touring nationally and regionally with theater groups .

Gannon had also made a short with a cast including John Thomson (Picture: Mike Marsland)

Any additional funds raised will be donated to a UK charity supporting theater for young people, which has been described as a cause close to Sam’s heart.

Colleagues of the actor also paid tribute to him on Twitter, with Rob Ward writing: Sam always had a smile on his face, along with a series of gags and a one-liner that would put one on yours! A charming, warm and caring guy. Thoughts go out to his loved ones.

Please donate whatever you can spare to help them through this incredibly difficult time.



His family and friends paid tribute to him by launching fundraising efforts to bring his body home (Picture: justgiving.com)

Sam has always been a lovely, talkative guy. I literally can’t believe this news, wrote Jordan Akkaya. Let’s help him get home to his family. Really lost for words on this.

The photograph really sums up his energy and personality, he added.

Gannon is survived by his mother Angie, his brothers Jason and Jordan, his partner and love of his life Zoe, his nieces Matilda and Bethany and his nephews Louis and Evan.

At the time of publication, 6,200 have been donate to family appeal.

As the total passed 5,000 on Friday, family member Jonathan Kelly shared, “We are truly touched and still overwhelmed by the outpouring of love for Sam. Thank you all so much.

