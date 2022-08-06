Entertainment
August events in Colombia to celebrate the end of summer
There’s usually a common thought many of us share when a new month rolls around, which is, “Can you believe it’s (fill in the blank) already?”
Summer has flown by, and now we find ourselves in August, which started with the start of the school year, followed by an election. It was definitely a wake-up call that summer was coming to an end.
Which means it’s just as important to find time to relax.
Luckily, in a place like Columbia, you don’t have to travel far to find something to satisfy that need, from restaurants to local breweries, weekly live music, and all sorts of other entertainment.
To get started, bring the kids to Maury County Park for one of the last “movies in the park” on Saturday, August 13, which will feature “Moana.”
Car enthusiasts and vintage vehicle enthusiasts will have two opportunities to spend the day perusing the prized cars, trucks and other vehicles. Cruisin’ The Co-Op returns to the Maury County Co-op on Friday, August 12, with Columbia Cars and Coffee monthly returning to downtown on Saturday, August 20.
The Mulehouse, 812 S. High St., is always a great choice for the best in local entertainment. While the venue’s August schedule isn’t quite as stacked, there are still some big events to come.
The 90s will make a comeback on Friday August 26 when The Mulehouse hosts its 2nd Chance Prom. Adult proms are always a big hit, especially if you may have missed the prom, have good or maybe not so good memories of the big night. Or maybe you’re just nostalgic for a nostalgic night reliving the 1990s.
The 2nd Chance Prom will also feature live music from “The 90s Show”, performing all the hits of the decade.
Things to see:Tourism in Colombia and why “The Dimple of the Universe” is the perfect place for vacationers
Local movies:Columbia State Film Crew excels with student-directed films
That same weekend, The Petty Junkies will perform on Saturday, August 27.
You can also enjoy an evening of live music, while raising funds for a good cause. The Miracle League of Columbia will be hosting a special “A League of Our Own” Songwriters Night on Saturday, August 13 at The Antrim, 2759 Pulaski Highway.
The event will feature live music, dinner and a live auction, with proceeds going to the Miracle League’s efforts to build its own playground and baseball field for children with special needs.
Then, of course, there’s all the great live music you can listen to every weekend downtown at places like Puckett’s, Asgard Brewing Co. & Taproom, Vanh Dy’s and Big Shake’s.
And in case you haven’t heard, it’s sad that downtown Columbia’s music scene has to say goodbye to Vintage Winery, which has announced that it will not be renewing its lease for the building at 616 N Main St..
It’s a shame because it brought a kind of vibe that Columbia lacked, the laid back outdoor atmosphere where you can chill out with jazz, eat at a local food truck and sip local wines.
New restaurant:Site plans for Whataburger in Spring Hill will be presented before the vote in August
Food industry:Colombia-based suppliers, food truckers feel the effects of inflation, supply chain
Although Vintage Winery’s time was short, it definitely made an impact on itself, especially since it will be featured in a Lifetime movie starring Mario Lopez later this year.
But I digress. Sure, August isn’t the most eventful time of year compared to summer and winter, but that doesn’t mean big things aren’t happening yet. things in Colombia.
With the transition that could include going back to school, back to work after the holidays, and getting back to normal life, there’s no better time to plan a local fun night to unwind.
Jay Powell is a reporter for the Daily Herald. Contact him at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter @JayPowellCDH.
