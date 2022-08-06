Entertainment
Amazon to Acquire iRobot in $1.7 Billion All-Cash Deal
TechCrunch’s top 3
Double “ring” ceremony: The relationship between Amazon and iRobots was taken to the next level today when the couple announced they were getting married, brian reports. The robot vacuum mapping your home now takes on a whole new meaning.
Double layoffs: Natasha M noticed a trend among startup layoffs where some companies made multiple announcements in quick succession and got to work. She explains what this means and why it is troubling.
Double the fun: A pairing is also happening in the world of streaming. HBO Max and Discovery+ fans can cheer for the merger of these services into one next year, Ivan writing.
Startups and VCs
Stimulate interest in electricity: Beacon Power secured a jolt of new capital to improve access to electricity for cities in Sub-Saharan Africa, take writing.
Makeup: Internet privacy company DuckDuckGo and Microsoft are now on friendlier terms following a policy change that now includes third-party Microsoft tracking scripts, Natasha L reports.
A milestone of one billion dollars: Switch to TechCrunch+, alexander examines news from Databricks that it hit $1 billion in annual run rate and what that means for its valuation.
magnetic attraction: A new funding round takes Zenno Astronautics off the ground with its technology to move spacecraft using electromagnets, Aria writing.
It gets personal: Kenya’s shift to personal data protection will have implications for startups. Anne describes what these might be.
More out-of-this-world action: LiveEO has received new funding to further develop its big data approach to make raw geospatial data captured by satellites more usable, Ingrid reports.
How to Handle Growth Marketing in a Recession
Picture credits: Mihaela Rosu /Getty Pictures
Last month, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the economy was in a period of transition, on the grounds that we have a very strong labor market. When you’re creating nearly 400,000 jobs a month, that’s not a recession.
Today we learned that the United States created 528,000 new jobs last month and the unemployment rate fell to 3.5%, but for many people in technology, it is acts as a distinction without difference: according to layoffs.fyi, 467 startups have let go of 64,518 employees so far in 2022.
Marketing can’t cure all a company’s ills, but it’s the easiest channel to make iterative changes that produce immediate results.
In his latest TechCrunch+ column, Jonathan Martinez says it’s time to re-forecast, re-prioritize and refine strategies to move key growth indicators like ARPU and LTV.
Using several examples, he shares a few ways businesses can project revenue using shorter time frames, as well as exercises to help refine their marketing stack.
If new channels and major experiments were in sight, it’s probably best to shelve them when markets recover, he advises.
Big Tech inc.
Elon Musk versus Twitter, part 1254: Twitter got a little sarcastic, so say Ivan, in his response to Elon Musks’ countersuit. It doesn’t do me justice to lay it all out, it’s better if you take it all in yourself. Speaking of Twitter, Zack reports the social media giant fixed a small annoying security bug.
A seat at the table: India does not want to be left out of merger and acquisition deals, so it has drawn up antitrust proposals aimed at putting the country on a level playing field with other regions, pot holder writing.
Were all “Great”: Well, less than a hundred of us anyway. This is the number of influencers who preview Metas new live streaming platform, Super, Aisha reports.
Hue: Rebecca discusses five takeaways from Teslas Cyber Roundup, also known as its Annual Meeting of Shareholders. Unfortunately, some of the participants got blisters from their boots.
