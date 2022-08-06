It’s never easy! Rashmika Mandanna doubles for her first Bollywood film Goodbye. View the photo

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the renowned actresses in the Southern film industry. After delivering blockbuster films in the South, the actress is set to make her Bollywood debut with Goodbye. Rashmika will be seen with legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta in the film. Rashmika, who is currently in Mumbai, has shared a preview of the dubbing session for her movie Goodbye.

RASHMIKA DUBS FOR GOODBYE

After completing filming for the film, Rashmika Mandanna began the voice acting for Goodbye. The actress took to her Instagram Story and shared a preview of her dubbing session. While sharing the preview, the actress wrote, “It’s never easy. #Goodbye (sic).”

The day she finished filming Goodbye, Rashmika wrote a long note on IG. She shared her experience working on the film in her social media post. Part of her note read: “Goodbye. I hate to say goodbye to my baby Goodbye…but guys this is a wrap for me for Goodbye! It’s been 2 years since we started this journey at amid the waves of covid and all (it was literally like the wish – because of sickness and health) but nothing could stop us from celebrating through it all and now I can’t wait for you to see this what Goodbye really is… it’s gonna be funnnnnnn! (sic).”

ON THE FRONT OF WORK

Rashmika Mandanna was recently seen at Sita Ramam with Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur. The film opened to a mixed response from critics and fans. However, Rashmika deserves praise for her performance in the film.

In Bollywood, Rashmika has Mission Majnu with Sidharth Malhotra lined up for the release. The actress will also work with Ranbir Kapoor in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal.

