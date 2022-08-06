Kartiks Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Alias ​​Gangubai Kathiawadi, The Kashmir Files Bollywoods Only Blockbusters In 2022 So Far | Bollywood





As the bustling sets of the film industry in India have come to a standstill due to the COVID19 pandemic, all efforts to revive the industry, especially the Hindi film industry, have been in vain. Then came the Southern and Pan-Indian films that rocked Bollywood with their back-to-back successes and seemed to resonate with the masses across the country. While RRR (Hindi) reported 274 crore, KGF 2 topped it all with a Collection of 435 crores in Hindi. That was until the middle of 2022 when Bollywood had plenty to celebrate. First with Sanjay Leela Bhansalis Gangubai Kathiawadi with Alia Bhatt, which won 129.10 crore in India in its theatrical run and emerged as a commercial success. Although it was critically acclaimed and proved that Bollywood still has a lot to offer, it didn’t really knock it out of the park compared to southern blockbusters. But it definitely kept hope for the future of Bollywood alive. Next came The Kashmir Files, a gritty drama that generated plenty of buzz on digital platforms and sparked lively conversation. The chatter worked in favor of the films and the film, made on a modest budget of 15 crore, went on to earn 10 times its COP worldwide. A real unexpected movie with a lifetime collection of 252 crores in India. Young superstar Kartik Aaryan, who brought audiences back to theaters with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, has finally proven to be a savior for the Hindi film industry in 2022. collections of 266 crore cementing his position in the top 30 Bollywoods recipes of all time. The film was a global blockbuster, attracting audiences across geographies and trending on an OTT platform. Commenting on the Bollywood Blockbusters Report to 2022, says business analyst Taran Adarsh, 2022 has been a breakthrough year for Bollywood with three clear super hits; The Kashmir Files, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Gangubai Kathiawadi. The year was notable especially for Kartik Aaryan and Alia Bhatt for their tremendous performances in their respective films. Kartik has become the people’s superstar and his movie BB2 still holds the record for highest opening act in Bollywood this year. Many other actors also had their films this year, but it was a tough year for the majority of them. Adds industry expert Joginder Tuteja, Half a year has passed and we can see that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 remains a huge Bollywood commercial blockbuster. The guy who made this possible was Kartik. We’ve seen how consistent it’s been all this time, but the movie has proven that it can also make a lot of money, which is really commendable. Movies came after BB 2 but none came close to the business it did. With language barriers blurring, there is a plethora of content for audiences to choose from as their choices have evolved. And at a time like this, Hindi-origin films like Gangubai Kathiawadi, The Kashmir Files, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 are doing exceptionally well and speak volumes of credit due to all the factors that made them so beloved. ACTORS WHO MADE THE BIGGEST OPENINGS OF 2022 Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 14.11 crores (Kartik Aaryan) Bachchan Paandey 13.25 crores (Akshay Kumar) Samrat Prithviraj 10.70 Crores (Akshay Kumar) Gangubai Kathiawadi 10.50 crores (Alia Bhatt) Shamshera 10.25 crores (Ranbir Kapoor)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/bollywood/kartiks-bhool-bhulaiyaa-2-alia-s-gangubai-kathiawadi-the-kashmir-files-bollywood-s-only-blockbusters-in-2022-so-far-101659805581018.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

