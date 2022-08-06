Actor Sam Gannon who played Kev in Emmerdale dies suddenly in California





An actor who appeared in Emmerdale died suddenly while in the United States. Sam Gannon, 31, who played Kev in the Yorkshire soap in 2019, was staying with his family in Willows, California when he died. His death is not considered suspicious. His sister Amy Kelly, who lives in Howden, described him as “a whirlwind, unique character”. She said: “He really cared about others and was a very sensitive soul.” Sam starred as carriage driver Kevin Emmerdale, alongside Emma Atkins, who plays CharityDingle. Sam Gannon played Kev in Emmerdale Credit: ITV/Emmerdale Best known for his stage performances, he grew up in Brayton near Selby, North Yorkshire and was a member of the Northumberland Theater Company, who said in a social media post that they were “deeply saddened to hear the death of one of our own”. The band added, “He delighted the audience with his charm, wit and wonderful musical abilities. “Sam has been described by many as being like a human Duracell bunny, with boundless energy, always running around the rehearsal room and having almost too many creative ideas to keep locked away in his brain. In short, Sam could sometimes be a handful! But he was always fantastic as soon as you brought him on that stage. “He was also described as a really lovely boy, a wonderful human and a good friend to many.” Sam Gannon, left, was best known as a stage actor. Credit: Facebook A crowdfunding appeal has been launched to pay for Sam’s repatriation and burial costs. Writing on the Just Giving website, Jonathan Kelly, who launched the appeal, said: “Sam was a true performer, and any extra money raised will be donated to a UK charity supporting theater for young people, a cause that stands heart to Sam. “Amy, Sam’s sister, is also considering starting a foundation in Sam’s name to support people who are in a similar situation to him and need extra support.” Unscripted is ITV News’ arts and entertainment podcast, hosted by ITV News Arts Editor Nina Nannar. Listen to the latest episode here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.itv.com/news/calendar/2022-08-06/former-emmerdale-actor-dies-suddenly-in-us The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos