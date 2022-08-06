Emmerdale actor Sam Gannon dies suddenly aged 31 while visiting family in California

Emmerdale actor Sam Gannon has died aged 31.

The movie star was visiting family in California at the time of his death, with his sister Amy Kelly confirming the sad news.

Sam died on Tuesday and his family and friends started a JustGiving page in a bid to raise the 17,000 needed to repatriate his body from the United States.

Sad news: Emmerdale actor Sam Gannon has died aged 31

According to Yorkshire PostAmy said: ‘Sam was a whirlwind, a unique character to say the least.

“He really cared about others and was a very sensitive soul. It is clear from the tributes we received that he touched the hearts of so many.

His friend Lewis Matthews added: ‘Sam was a ‘real Duracell bunny’ with a seemingly endless supply of energy and love.

Screen break: Musician and actor Sam got his big TV break when he was cast as a carriage coachman on the ITV soap opera Emmerdale in 2019

“He delighted audiences with his charm, wit and marvelous musical abilities.”

The circumstances of Sam’s death are under police investigation, but his death is not considered suspicious.

Musician and actor Sam got his big TV break when he was cast as a carriage driver on the ITV soap opera Emmerdale in 2019.

He played the character of Kev and appeared alongside Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) in a number of scenes.

He also appeared alongside actor John Thomson in a short film called Talking with Angels.

Sam has also performed with a number of regional theater groups including the Gobbledigook Theater and the Northumberland Theater Company.

Heartfelt: A number of tributes have been posted on the JustGiving page created by Sam’s family

His family is aiming to round up the 17,000 people needed to repatriate Sam’s body from California to the UK. Over 6,300 had been raised at the time of writing.

A statement on the JustGiving page read: “Sam was a true performer, and any extra money raised will be donated to a UK charity supporting theater for young people, a cause close to Sams heart.”

Tributes to the actor poured in via the JustGiving page, with Olwen May writing, “I directed Sam in a few projects. He was such a talented young actor and brought great joy to his friends and the public. It is a truly sad loss. My thoughts go out to his family. Sorry.’

Another person wrote: ‘So sorry to hear about Sam – I went to college with him and he was the sweetest person. Hope you can bring it home.

Another former colleague wrote: ‘Rest in peace Sam. Such a lovely guy and lots of fun and wonderful memories of working together in Sheffield. Sending love to all of your family and friends at this difficult time. ‘

While someone else shared, “I am so saddened to hear this. I had the privilege of meeting Sam at the Fringe festival, such a charismatic and kind person who connected with everyone. My thoughts are with you all.’