THINGS TO DO: Brevard Cultural Alliance highlights some of Brevard Entertainment’s best bets!

August 5: Grand Reopening Reception at Cocoa Beach Studios
studio scale
The walls have moved, the painting is done, the shelves are stocked and the artworks are hung.
Cocoa Beach Studios has moved and invites you to their grand reopening celebration Friday night at their new address at 159 Minutemen Causeway in downtown Cocoa Beach.
The evening will include artwork on display, refreshments and music by Dave Honey Miller and friends. For more information, Click here.
August 5: Opening at the Fifth Avenue Art Gallery
Fifth Avenue Art Gallery 1
The Fifth Avenue Art Gallery invites you to join them for a First Friday Artwalk reception.
This invitational exhibition highlights artists working primarily with fibers and showcases functional and non-functional textile works in a wide range of fiber mediums.
In the pop-up gallery, they also present Nikki Parenti’s A Fiber Show. For more information, Click here.
August 5: Water Gallery First Friday Reception
Water-Gallery-Simple-long-logo2
Eau Gallery is hosting an opening reception and invites you to join them for their exhibition of works by featured artist Douglas Gilbert in the Eau Gallie arts district.
Gilbert said: My work documents a spiritual search for the ground of reality. The show is on view until August 30. For more information, Click here.
August 5-28: The Spongebob Musical at Titusville Playhouse
spongebob_musical
The stakes are higher than ever in this dynamic musical, as SpongeBob SquarePants and all of Bikini Bottom face total annihilation of their underwater world. Chaos breaks out.
Lives are at stake. And just when all hope seems lost, a most unexpected hero rises and takes center stage. The power of optimism really can save the world! For more information, Click here.
August 5-14: Surfside Playhouse presents The Case of the Golden Goose Murder Mystery
GoldenGoosePOSTER1
The ban ends tomorrow and the Speak Easy known as The Goose is scrambling to become legit! Greta Von Flames’ husband was gunned down by local gangsters.
Where should he be buried? Why at the bar of course A large golden egg-shaped urn houses his ashes which has become something of a local tourist attraction. Everything will be planned until the lights go out! Murder! For more information, Click here.
August 5 – September 11: Assassins at the Melbourne Civic Theater
Assassins_MCT
A multi-Tony Award-winning theatrical tour de force, Assassins combines Sondheim’s signature blend of cleverly stunning lyrics and beautiful music with a sweeping history of our nation’s celebrity culture and the violent means some will employ. to obtain it, embodied by the four Americas. successful and five potential presidential assassins.
Bold, original, disturbing and comically alarming, Assassins is perhaps the most controversial musical ever written. For more information, Click here.
August 6: Visits to Green Gables
green gables tours
Green Gables will host tours of the historic Riverview Village home and its expansive lagoon-side grounds this Saturday.
Green Gables, with its Queen Anne architecture, has stood solid for 126 years and represents an important period in the area’s history.
The $10 visit fee per guest helps rehabilitate and restore the home of one of Melbourne’s most important pioneers. For more information, Click here.
August 6: Visits to the Lawndale Historical Museum
Lawndale-small
Lawndale, the pioneering 1880 farm in Rockledge, will be open for tours from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. Admission is $10. See what life was like for locals in the late 1800s. The fully furnished home depicts family life in 1895. For more information, Click here.
August 6: Jake n’ Sky Show concert
JakeSky
Space Coast Symphony presents Americas Got Talent, Most Outstanding and Frequent Guest Collaborator Jacob Velazquez, and his younger sister, Skylar Rae, in concert!
Jacob is a fourteen-year-old songwriter from South Florida who has appeared on countless national television shows. Sky (Skylar Rae) is also making waves in the music world.
Together, Jake and Sky are breaking down barriers to show the world that having a diagnosis doesn’t mean you aren’t capable of great things. For more information, Click here.
August 10 and 11: Concerts by popular demand with Melbourne Municipal Band
MMB Concert in August
The Melbourne Municipal Band presents two concerts By Popular Request, Not-in-the-Park Picnic concerts at the Melbourne Auditorium. Enjoy a musical evening featuring some of their band members’ favorite musical choices! For more information, Click here.
BCA Culture Summit: October 6, 2022 – Mark your calendars now! Details to come soon!
