Hrithik Roshan looks unrecognizable in throwback photo with Ameesha Patel | Bollywood

Actress Ameesha Patel took a walk down memory lane and revisited old times with co-star Hrithik Roshan. The two marked their Bollywood debut with Kaho NaaPyaar Hai. The actor shared a vintage photo of them from the archives, which was clicked before they started working on their first film. (Also read: Shirtless Hrithik Roshan runs on the beach with his trainer)

Pictured, Ameesha and Hrithik Roshan pose for the camera at her home in Mumbai. Hrithik looks unrecognizable in a blue T-shirt with jeans as he stood next to Ameesha who posed in a high chair. Sharing more details from the day, Ameesha wrote in the caption, So as I promised.. millions of requests for images and videos back.. I will be doing WEEKENDS OF RETRO.. a started yesterday and here is another rare photo

@hrithikroshann me in the house where I grew up in South Mumbai. Reacting to the photo, a fan wrote, Caption!! The good old days, another fan commented.

Directed by Rakesh Roshan, Kaho NaPyaar Hai remains a popular film, which launched Hrithik and Ameesha. On 20 years of the film, Hrithik previously told Hindustan Times, Really? 20 years already? I feel like I started a few weeks ago. So yeah, I still feel almost the same as day one as an actor. I’m really grateful for the love that the public has given me over all these years, from Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai to War. It was an extremely rewarding trip. As a beginner, I was extremely aware of unimportant things while I was performing. Now I am more comfortable. This is also reflected in me personally, as a person, I am more comfortable with myself.

Hrithik will next be seen in Vikram Veda with actor Saif Ali Khan. He also has Fighter with Deepika Padukone. The actor was last seen in War, alongside Tiger Shroff.