Armie Hammer resurfaces with ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers following actor employment controversy
Armie Hammer resurfaced with ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers amid scrutiny of his work.
Hammer and Chambers were spotted with their family in Los Angeles.
The outing marks the first time the family have been pictured together since news broke that Hammer was selling timeshares in the Cayman Islands. The actor has lived there since the coronavirus pandemic.
Hammer’s new workwhich has not been confirmed by the actor himself, made headlines after a flyer for Morritts Resort in Grand Cayman was shared on social media with a photo of someone who looked like Hammer .
ARMIE HAMMER WAS CUT FROM THE FAMILY DYNASTY
The hotel initially denied the news, as did Hammer’s attorney.
However, several outlets later reported that he was selling timeshares.
“He is work at the station and sell timeshares. He works in a cubicle,” a source told Variety. “The reality is he’s completely broke trying to fill his days and earn money to support his family.”
Hammer was photographed recently without Chambers while having lunch with a friend in Venice.
Chambers filed for divorce in July 2020 after 10 years of marriage. She cited “irreconcilable differences” in the court filing. Months later, Hammer was embroiled in controversy.
Hammer and Chambers share two children, Harper Grace and Ford Douglas Armand.
In January 2021, several women accused him of having sharing with them sexual fantasies that involved cannibalism.
The first allegation came from the anonymous Instagram account, House of Effie. Unverified screenshots showed messages allegedly sent by Hammer to an unidentified woman detailing erotic acts and admitting the actor was “100% cannibalistic”.
The screenshots led several women to recount similar experiences.
Paige Lorenze, the actor’s ex-girlfriend, claimed Hammer had the urge to smoke and eat his ribs, which was “really disturbing.”
“He was talking about getting a doctor to take my ribs out that I don’t need the ribs that are down there and he had a smoker in his house. He wanted to smoke them and eat them,” Lorenze told Fox News Digital. . . “He wondered what they would taste like, and he thought, ‘I bet you they would taste good.'”
CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER
App founder Courtney Vucekovich, who also claimed to have dated Hammer, told the media a similar story.
Vucekovich told Page Six that Hammer wanted to “break [her] ribs and barbecue and eat them.”
Another alleged ex-girlfriendwriter Jessica Ciencin Henriquez, didn’t reveal any details about her relationship with Hammer but claimed on Instagram that she believed the posts shared by the anonymous account were “real”.
The BIRD Bakery founder broke her silence on the allegations against Hammer in February 2021.
“For weeks I have tried to process everything that has happened. I am shocked, heartbroken and devastated,” Chambers wrote on Instagram at the time. “Grief aside, I am listening and will continue to listen and educate myself on these delicate issues. I hadn’t realized how much I didn’t know.
“My only focus and attention will continue to be on our children, my work and healing during this incredibly difficult time. Thank you for all the love and support, and thank you in advance for your kindness, respect and your consideration. for our children and me as we find ways to move forward.”
Chambers started dating again around August 2021, an insider confirmed to People magazine.
Hammer was also charged with rape, which the actor denied.
