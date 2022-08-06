FTC Launches Investigation of Harlem Drug Benefit Managers in Hollywood – Harlem World Magazine





The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has launched an investigation into Pharmacy Benefit Managers (PBMs) in an effort to reduce prescription drug costs for consumers. The survey targets the six largest PBMs and requires them to provide information and records that inform their business practices. The survey will try to determine how these marketing practices affect the prices consumers pay for prescription drugs, either out of pocket or through higher insurance premiums. The companies surveyed are: CVS Care Mark

ExpressScripts, Inc.

OptumRx, Inc.

human inc.

Prime Therapeutics LLC

MedImpact Healthcare Systems, Inc. Intermediaries between drug manufacturers and pharmacies Become a Harlem Insider – Register for our Newsletter! Pharmacy benefit managers serve as intermediaries between drug manufacturers and retail pharmacies. The industry has defended itself against accusations that it is largely responsible for high drug costs, saying the focus should be on the pricing policies of big pharma. Although many people have never heard of drug benefit managers, these powerful intermediaries have a huge influence on the US prescription drug system, said FTC Chairman Lina Khan. This study will shed light on the practices of these companies and their impact on pharmacies, payers, physicians and patients. The role of PBMs in the nations healthcare system is to negotiate discounts and fees with drug manufacturers, create drug formularies and related policies, and reimburse pharmacies for patient prescriptions. According to the FTC, the nation’s largest PBMs are now vertically integrated with the largest health insurance companies and wholly-owned mail-order and specialty pharmacies. What consumers are saying Consumers who review these companies on ConsumerAffairs rarely mention drug prices, but often express frustration with the effectiveness of various companies. Luciano, from Newtown, Pennsylvania, told us that communication is an issue with Express Scripts. I’ve been on the phone with Express Scripts and Cigna Medicare 6 times in the last 30 days, 4 just today holding some capacity for 4 hours, Lucianowrotein a ConsumerAffairs magazine. My doctor sent a prescription to an address given to him and after 10 days I had not received my medication. Today I called Express Scripts, who transferred me to Cigna, who transferred me to Cigna Medicare, who transferred me to Express Scripts. After explaining my situation several times, sometimes twice to the same person, I received 4 different addresses where the prescriptions had to be sent. Of the six PBMs investigated by the FTC, consumer affairs reviewers give them these ratings, based on a 5-star system: The Pharmaceutical Care Management Association (PCMA), a major PBM trade group, called two weeks ago for an expanded investigation into high drug prices. Thisexpressed supportfor pending Senate legislation that addresses drug pricing and said the entire pharmaceutical industry should come under scrutiny. Photo credit: CVS in Harlem. Related Articles VIDEO

“Dr. Harry Delany is a renowned surgeon born and raised in Harlem, the son of the great jurist and civil rights leader, Hubert Delany….” This monthly post is written in Partnership with Harlem Cultural Archives.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.harlemworldmagazine.com/ftc-launches-probe-of-pharmacy-benefit-managers-from-harlem-to-hollywood/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos