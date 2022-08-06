10 engineers who became successful Bollywood stars





Engineering is one of the most followed professions in India. People get a good paying job after they graduate, but there are some who follow their passion despite what they have studied. These talented engineers are also in Bollywood. Indian cinema is full of talents not only as an actor but also in other fields. You will be surprised how many engineering graduates have moved to Bollywood to fulfill their dream of becoming an actor. critical i say Talented Bollywood actress, Kriti Sanon holds a Bachelor of Technology degree in Electronics and Telecommunications Engineering from Jaypee Institute of Information Technology, Noida. She was born in Delhi and has spent much of her life there. After graduating, she moved to Mumbai to fulfill her dream of becoming an actress. His Bollywood debut was with Tiger Shroff in Heropanti. Vicky Kaushal Like all Indian parents, Vicky Kaushal’s parents also wanted their son to be an engineer. He graduated with an engineering degree in electronics and telecommunications from the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Technology in Mumbai. He soon realized that engineering was not his game and entered Bollywood to make his Masaan debut. Sushant Singh Rajput Many know that the late Sushant Singh Rajput was interested in science, stars and the universe, but few know that he was also an engineer. Sushant placed 7th in the AIEEE exam and graduated from Delhi Technical University but left it in between to pursue his acting dream. Being a phenomenal actor, he left that too in the middle of his peak career when he passed away in 2020. Taapsee Pannu Taapsee Pannu completed his studies in Computer Engineering from Guru Tegh Bahadur Institute of Technology, New Delhi. She also worked as a software engineer before realizing her interest in acting. She then took on a few modeling assignments and commercials. She moved to Bollywood after doing 12 films in the south. R Madhavan R. Madhavan entered the film industry after completing his engineering studies at Rajaram College, Kolhapur. He also holds a degree in public speaking from Kishinchand Chellaram College, Mumbai. Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein’s chocolate boy is now an actor, director, screenwriter and producer putting all his skills into the latest biopic Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. Kartik Aaryan Kartik Aaryan who made it big with Luv Ranjans Pyaar Ka Punchnama graduated with a degree in Biotechnology Engineering from DY Patil College of Engineering. While graduating, he auditioned for movies and tried to take a break. Jitendra Kumar TVF guy Jitendra Kumar graduated in Civil Engineering from IIT Kharagpur. He is famous for the TVF web series and recently received critical acclaim for Panchayat. He also made his Bollywood debut in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan with Ayushmann Khurrana. Ritesh Deshmukh Ritesh Deshmukh is also an engineer turned actor. He graduated with a degree in architectural engineering from Kamla Raheja College of Architecture in Mumbai. He worked for a year in a foreign architecture firm. Deshmukh remains the owner of Evolutions, an architecture and interior design firm based in India. Sonu Sood Hailed as the messiah of migrants, Sonu Sood also holds an engineering degree. He graduated from Yeshwantrao Chavan College of Engineering, Nagpur. The actor-producer is also a philanthropist and works mainly in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada films. Before entering the cinema, he did modeling assignments. Ameesha Patel Gadar fame Ameesha Patel studied biogenetic engineering at Tufts University, Massachusetts, USA. She was even a topper and got a gold medal in economics. To pursue her acting career, she turned down a job offer from Morgan Stanley. She made her Bollywood debut in 2000 in the film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai opposite Hrithik Roshan. Read also : Here are the most followed Bollywood actresses on Instagram

