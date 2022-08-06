Actress Anne Heche ‘should be fine’ after violent Los Angeles crash, says ex





Actor Anne Heche is in stable condition after crashed his car into a Los Angeles home on Fridaysaid her ex-boyfriend Thomas Jane. The crash at a home in the Mar Vista neighborhood sparked a massive fire, which was extinguished in just over an hour, Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey said in two weeks. email alerts. The driver was extracted from the vehicle by LAFD rescuers and taken to hospital with serious injuries, he said. Jane said Heche was intubated but “should be fine”. “Although Anne and I are no longer together, today’s tragic news has been devastating for me and all who love her. My heart goes out to Anne and her two sons,” he said. he said in a statement. “My thoughts and prayers are with Anne, one of the true talents of her generation. Thank goodness no one else was hurt.” Police and firefighters are investigating the scene of a car accident involving Anne Heche in Mar Vista, California on Friday. KNBC The house sustained heavy damage, but no other injuries were reported, Humphrey said. The collision was reported shortly before 11 a.m. A Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson said the crash was under investigation and there were no immediate indications as to its cause. It was possible, he said, that the patient was to have blood drawn as part of the police investigation. In California, police do not need a warrant for a blood test if a person was arrested for impaired driving prior to the test. These arrests may be made on the basis of officers’ observations and circumstantial evidence such as the presence of drugs or alcohol in a vehicle. Heche first became known for her the roles in the soap Another World, and later appeared in films such as Donnie Brasco, Volcano and I Know What You Did Last Summer.” She also starred in television series such as “Chicago PD” and “Men in Trees” . In 2020, Heche said his 1990s relationship with comedian and talk show host Ellen DeGeneres was groundbreaking as a high-profile gay romance. “My story is a story that created a change in the world, moved the needle for equal rights, when I fell in love with Ellen DeGeneres, she said in a taped segment this year- there for the show “Dancing With the Stars”. She said the more than three-year relationship that ended in 2000 cost her career dearly, including a dearth of major studio roles for 10 years. She married later Coley Laffoon, and the couple had a son before divorcing. She had another son in 2009 with “Men in Trees” co-star James Tupper. The couple have since separated. Mar Vista is a community of post-war houses on a hill above the beach. It borders the city of Santa Monica.

Minyvonne Burke contributed.

