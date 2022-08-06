Actress Anne Heche has a “long recovery ahead of her” after a car accident | Entertainment





By Chloe Melas and Cheri Mossburg, CNN

Anne Heche remains hospitalized and in intensive care after a car she was driving on Friday crashed into a residence in Los Angeles and was engulfed in flames. “Anne is in intensive care, she is lucky to be alive. She has severe burns and has a long recovery ahead of her. Her team and family are still trying to figure out what led to the accident,” A source close to Heche told CNN on Saturday. Morning. The vehicle was traveling at high speed when it veered off the road and collided with a residence, Los Angeles Police Department public information officer Jeff Lee told CNN on Friday. Heche was taken to a local hospital by Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics in critical condition. It took firefighters more than an hour to “access, contain and completely extinguish the stubborn flames in the heavily damaged structure,” the LAFD said. People also read… Arizona women’s basketball coach Adia Barnes in hospital ‘struggling right now’

No other injuries were reported. CNN has reached out to representatives for Heche for comment. Heche first rose to fame on the soap opera "Another World," where she played the dual roles of twins Vicky Hudson and Marley Love from 1987 to 1991 and won a Daytime Emmy Award. She followed that with films like "Donnie Brasco", "Six Days Seven Nights" and "Wag the Dog". His romantic relationship with Ellen DeGeneres in the late '90s garnered intense media attention, much to Heche's professional frustration. In a 2021 interview with page 6Heche said she felt "blacklisted" after going public with their relationship. "I haven't done a studio shot for 10 years," said Heche, who dated DeGeneres from 1997 to 2000. Heche has appeared in many television series more recently, including "The Brave", "Quantico" and "Chicago PD". She has several acting projects currently in post-production, according to her. IMDB Profile. & 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia company. All rights reserved.





