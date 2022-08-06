Krithi Shetty is one of the country’s most promising heroines. She is ready with her new movie Macharla Niyojakavargam which will be released next week.

Speaking in an interview, Krithi says she even received offers from Bollywood but rejected them as southern cinema gave her everything in her career.

Krithi will next be seen in a Tamil film with Suriya and also has three other Telugu films. We have to see how she manages her career from now on.

