Clu Gulager Dead: “The Virginian”, the star of “Return of Living Dead” was 93 years old





Clu Gulager, a veteran actor best known for his roles on the NBC series “The Virginian” and the 1985 horror comedy “Return of the Living Dead,” has died of natural causes. He was 93 years old. Gulager’s son John shared a photo of his father on his Facebook as a tribute. Filmmaker Sean Baker, who directed Gulager in the 2015 feature “Tangerine,” confirmed the news of his death on Twitter. RIP Clu Gulager. I had the honor of working with the legend in Tangerine and a fashion shoot for V Magazine in 2016. He was incredibly talented, hilarious, sweet and kind. And he loved movies. We will miss you Cla. pic.twitter.com/hy6r1v7QRs — sean baker (@Lilfilm) August 6, 2022 Diane Goldner, Gulager’s daughter-in-law, also shared a family statement on Facebook confirming the news, saying he died “surrounded by his loving family”. “Clu was as caring as he was loyal and dedicated to his craft, a proud member of the Cherokee Nation, a rule breaker, quick-witted and shrewd and on the side – always – of the underdog. He was good humored, an avid reader, tender and kind. Loud and dangerous,” the statement read. “He was shocked to have survived even a day after the death of Miriam Byrd-Nethery, the love of his life, 18 years ago.” Gulager’s acting career spanned seven decades, beginning with small guest performances on 1950s television series. A mainstay of TV westerns, Gulager starred as Billy the Kid in “The Tall NBC’s Man” for its two seasons and had a regular role on the network’s “The Virginian” for four of its nine seasons. In the 1980s, Gulager was reintroduced to a new generation of viewers with prominent roles in horror films. The actor starred alongside Vera Miles in “The Initiation” in 1984. A year later, he could be seen in Dan O’Bannon’s “The Return of the Living Dead” and “A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge” by Jack Sholder. Gulager was a favorite of director Quentin Tarantino, whose 2019 film “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” marked the actor’s final screen credit. The actor played a bookseller in Tarantino’s film. In his private life, Gulager was a regular moviegoer at Tarantino’s New Beverly Cinema in recent years. Born William Martin Gulager in Holdenville, Okla. on November 16, 1928, Clu’s father was a former actor and cowboy performer. After serving in the US Marine Corps in the 1940s, Gulager attended Northeastern State University and later Baylor University, beginning her adventure in acting. Gulager’s first screen credit is listed as a 1955 episode of the “Omnibus” variety series. After a string of TV show appearances, Billy the Kid in “The Tall Man” marked his first major role, acting alongside Barry Sullivan as Pat Garrett. Although the NBC series was short-lived, Gulager soon found himself in the saddle as a regular cast member of “The Virginian” a few years later. In 1964, Gulager had a major role in Don Siegel’s “The Killers,” alongside a cast that included Lee Marvin, Angie Dickinson, John Cassavetes and Ronald Reagan (in his last film role). Gulager also directed his own short film, “A Day With the Boys”, which was nominated for the Palme d’Or for Best Short Film at the 1969 Cannes Film Festival. Later in his career, Gulager was managed by his son, John Gulager. The couple collaborated on the horror and comedy series “Feast” and “Piranha 3DD” in 2012. Gulager married actor Miriam Byrd-Nethery in 1960. The two remained married until Byrd-Nethery’s death in 2003. He is survived by his sons, John and Tom; their partners, Diane and Zoe; his cherished grandson Clu Mosha; dedicated fans and decades of extraordinary students.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://variety.com/2022/tv/news/clu-gulager-dead-the-virginian-return-living-dead-1235335294/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos