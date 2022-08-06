Aaron Taylor-Johnson Says ‘Bullet Train’ Cast Member Brad Pitt Has a ‘List’ of Actors He Won’t Work With





Actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson says co-star Brad Pitt has a good list and a hell of a list of actors he will and won’t work with. The pair star together in “Bullet Train” directed by “John Wick” and “Deadpool 2” director David Leitch. While promoting his latest on-screen adventure at the Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland, the actor opened up about what it was like working with Pitt. Referring to Pitt as a “humble and gracious human being,” the actor said Variety“He’s in a new chapter in his life, I think.” Taylor-Johnson, who has previously starred in action films like Kick-Ass and Avengers: Age of Ultron,” continued, “He just wants to bring light and joy to the world and rub shoulders with people who are there to have a good time. “You work with a lot of actors and after a while you start taking notes: I will definitely never work with that person again. Brad also has this list: the good list and the shitty list. A fight scene from the film – which was released in the United States on Friday – between the two stars left Taylor-Johnson hospitalized after suffering serious injuries on set. After implementing a crazy and crazy Keto diet in an effort to get lean and lean for the film, the actor passed out due to low blood sugar shortly after sustaining an injury by hand. Pitt stars alongside Taylor-Johnson in “Bullet Train.” WireImage We were in a fight sequence and I get kicked across the room. And the one sharp piece in the corner where there was no padding tore a piece out of my hand. I literally freaked out, passed out, he said Variety of the incident. Then I came back and I thought to myself Should we go back? and they were like No, no, no. You have to go to the hospital for stitches. So I spent the night in the hospital, he added. “When you sign up for a David Leitch movie, you know you must have some battle scars, war wounds,” he added.

