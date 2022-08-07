Tributes to Yorkshire TV actor who appeared in Emmerdale and died suddenly in America





Sam Gannon appeared on the hit ITV soap opera Emmerdale in January 2019. The 31-year-old Brayton High School alumnus, who grew up in Brayton, near Selby, was staying with his family in Willows, California. Register to our daily newsletter He died suddenly on Tuesday. The police are still investigating all the circumstances, but his death is not considered suspicious. < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:66.5459%"/> Sam Gannon – who appeared in Emmerdale in 2019 – died suddenly in America Now Sam’s devastated family have launched a crowdfunding appeal to help raise the 17,000 needed to get his body back to the UK. His sister Amy Kelly, 34, who lives in Howden, said Sam was a whirlwind, unique character to say the least. He really cared about others and was a very sensitive soul. It is clear from the tributes we received that he touched the hearts of so many. Heartbroken friend Lewis Matthews added: “Sam was a true Duracell bunny with a seemingly endless source of energy and love. He wowed audiences with his charm, wit and wonderful musical abilities. ” Sam had a passion for acting and received his big break in 2019 when he was cast as a carriage driver in Emmerdale. He played Kev and starred in scenes alongside Charity Dingle for a short stint. Read more < style="display:block;padding-top:74.6032%"/> Read more Meet the Wakefield TikTok couple who tackle household chores in unison He also appeared in a short film called Talking with Angels with TV star John Thomson. The majority of Sams’ work was with regional theater groups on successful tours of the country, appearing regularly with the Gobbledigook Theater and the Northumberland Theater Company. Amy said any extra funds raised on the appeal would be donated to a UK charity supporting theater for young people. “Comedy and theater was a cause close to Sam’s heart,” the mother-of-two added. Tributes also poured in via Sam’s crowdfunding page. Claire and David Hakin said, “The best of men, always with a smile and a joke. Ready to help anyone, always kind and entertaining.” Indigo Camryn added, “Sam. I wish you were here so I could tell you how amazing you were, how much you made me laugh and how much I miss you already.” Sam also leaves behind his mother Angie, his brothers Jason and Jordan, his partner and “love of his life” Zoe, his nieces Matilda and Bethany, and his nephews Louis and Evan.

