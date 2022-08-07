Flower Burger West Hollywood wilts and closes after less than a year





It looks like Flower Burger West Hollywood, located at 6040 N Robertson Boulevard, abandoned ship in late June/early July without a note on its door, or a word to its customers. The vegan burger restaurant known for adding a splash of color to its buns hasn’t survived the year since it opened last October. Flower Burger started as a ghost kitchen in Culver City in 2021, on Venice Boulevard. After much hype and success, the Italian export opened in the city of West Hollywood on October 21, 2022. The restaurant, which was first launched by Matteo Toto in 2015, took over what was formerly Hedleys’ Restaurant, a cozy cafe in WeHo. which was often frequented by recovering community members who frequented it after attending 12-step meetings two doors down. Hedley’s closed during the pandemic in 2021 and Flower Burger took over the space the following year. There are Flower Burgers currently serving their rainbow burgers with their signature pink, purple and other shaded buns and sauces at multiple locations overseas, from Milan to France to the Netherlands. Flower Burger West Hollywood was the only location in the United States The colorful restaurant that once promoted fun and happiness with its brightly colored interior, is now dark and vacant with a safe at the front door. The empty patio has stacks of unopened mail. A neighbor says an employee stopped by to say goodbye last month without giving a reason why the vegan restaurant was closing. According to some past customer complaints, the food took too long to prepare and the prices were too high. Questions about them being shut down through their Instagram account have yet to be answered as of this writing. LA Vegan Dining Guide posted a list of vegan options in West Hollywood earlier this week on its @eatdrinkmindful Instagram account. The list of vegan (VF) and vegan (V) friend options includes: Breakfast Republic (VF)

Cecconi (VF)

Craig’s (French)

Crossroads (V)

Flavor of India (VF)

Fresh Brothers (VF)

Thank you mom (V)

Hugo (French)

Justin Queso

Kung Pao Bistro (VF) The Vegan Dining guide also adds Flower Burger West Hollywood to this list, but unfortunately it looks like Flower Burger has moved out of the building.

