Entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Arjun Kapoor on movies he’s excited for, ‘I’m looking forward to Vikram Vedha because…’
Arjun Kapoor is an established name in Bollywood today. Arjun made his debut in 2012 with a smash hit Ishaqzaade, produced by Yash Raj Films, and managed to carve out a place for himself through hard work, determination and zeal. The actor was last seen in Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain Returns and is garnering praise for his role in the film.
In an exclusive Pinkvilla interview with Himesh Mankad, when Arjun Kapoor was asked how he saw the concept of two hero movies, he said he was totally in favor of the idea of two hero movies and mentioned how he had been in a handful of movies. two hero movies himself, with movies like Gunday, Mubarakan, Bhoot Police, Panipat and more recently Ek Villain Returns. He couldn’t accept the fact that actors feared two hero movies. He said: “I think people think too much about their positioning, the size of their part, the size of their face on the poster, etc. I think we don’t support each other enough and the people around We don’t let each other believe that working together is the future. It’s always about being a little selfish. The industry makes you believe where you stand, but where the industry stands is also important. We suffer because even though we take care of ourselves, we don’t come together and collaborate and make it a little better and cohesive.When you see a war or a Tanhaji doing well, they have the two faces that s are going head-to-head. And that even applies to the heroines. The overall feeling is exciting and that’s why I’m really looking forward to Vikram Vedha”
The actor liked Rohit Shetty because he knows the audience’s pulse better than anyone. Arjun said, “If he thinks it’s the need of the hour, we need to be more collaborative. You can get better budgets, make big, larger-than-life movies, and movies that bring people to theaters. The actor also opened up about how he found his own way in the industry by being part of a wide variety of films like an ensemble heist film Kuttey and a romantic thriller The Lady Killer.
Work-wise, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain Returns, also starring John Abraham, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria. He is preparing for the release of his next film The Lady Killer, starring Bhumi Pednekar and is also working on Vishal Bharadwaj’s Kuttey, which is expected to be a dark comedy with an ensemble cast.
Also Read: Arjun Kapoor: I Don’t Want To Be Construed As Someone Who Misuses His Last Name; Watch the exclusive video
