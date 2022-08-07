Friendship Day 2022: Veere Di Wedding, 3 Idiots to ZNMD, Bollywood films to watch with friends





Image Source: FILE IMAGE friendship day 2022 Friendship Day 2022: Every year the first Sunday of August is celebrated as Friendship Day to rejoice and honor your bond with your buddies. While the United Nations has declared July 30 as the International Day of Friendship, India continues to celebrate the day on the first Sunday of August. From ‘Dosti’, Hindi cinema’s first bromance to ‘Sholay’ which imprinted the camaraderie of Jai and Veeru in our hearts, the friendship continues to inspire cinematic tales some of which have become enduring classics. On this friendship day, here are some of the best Bollywood movies that you can stream with your friends and enjoy on Sunday. Veere Di Marriage In 2018, came this rare story of female friendships! “Veere Di Wedding” was directed by Shashanka Ghosh, produced by Rhea Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor and Nikhil Dwivedi, and starred Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania. The movie wasn’t Sex and the City or as groundbreaking as Angry Young Goddesses, but it still tried to alter mainstream ideas about love, fulfillment, and personal freedom and generated a lot of conversations. The premise of a few friends attending a wedding was nothing new, but the fact that a big budget mainstream Hindi film actually focused on the stories of four women, their bond and their fierce loyalty against all odds was heartening. . 3 idiots Aamir Khan’s standout was not only a regular bromance, but it also incisively challenged a regimented education system that drains all the joy of learning. And of course, these were three very different young men learning some of life’s deepest lessons in each other’s company. The film, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, was produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and also starred Kareena Kapoor, R Madhavan, Sharman Joshi and Boman Irani. Chhichhore Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s Chhichhore is an emotional roller coaster that honors friendships, loves, fights and precious memories. The film tells the story of a tragic incident that forces Anirudh (Sushant), a middle-aged man, to take a trip down memory lane and reminisce about his college days with his friends, who were branded as losers. Besides Sushant, “Chhichhore” also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Prateik Babbar, Tushar Pandey, Naveen Polishetty, and Saharsh Kumar Shukla. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara This 2011 road movie about breaking with the past and finding new horizons with longtime friends just turned ten years old but still feels as fresh and contemporary as it did when it came out. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, it was one of many films Excel Entertainment made about friendship. ‘ZNMD’ boasted a cast of Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol, Farhan Akhtar, Katrina Kaif and Kalki Koechlin and took us on a road trip of a lifetime through Spain. But more than its scenic backdrop, it was the chemistry between the three friends that made audiences laugh and introspect on their own life. The film made us all think about the friends we’ve lost, the ones we still have, and a life just waiting to be lived to its fullest. Yeh Jawaani hai Deewani Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kalki Koechlin in the lead, the film was undoubtedly the most beloved romantic drama of 2013. The film celebrates friendship and romance with love, trust, forgiveness and the pleasure. The film directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Karan Johar was released on the screens on May 31, 2013. Dil Chahta Hai Raise your hand if you and your gang identify with the title track of this movie! I guess every person can identify with the song Dil Chahta Hai, these are the lyrics. Din Din Bhar Ho Pyaari Baatein, Jhoome Shaamein, Gayeein Raate. We all wish we could spend every moment of our lives with our friends, right? Latest Bollywood News

