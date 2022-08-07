Salman Khan files an appeal against NRI neighbor Ketan Kakkad in the High Court, hearing on August 12





Bollywood megastar Salman Khan filed an appeal in the High Court on Saturday August 6 against the city’s Civil Court order against his NRI neighbor from the United States, Ketan R. Kakkad, over a land dispute in Raigad. The hearing will take place on August 12. According to reports, in the notice of motion, Salman had requested an order prohibiting Kakkad from posting or uploading any content regarding alleged violations of laws committed at the actor’s 100-acre farm in Panvel. , Raigad. Related News Salman Khan flanked by police and security after death threat as he returns to Mumbai – Watch the video The report also said that Salman had refused an interim order by a civil court barring Ketan from making any further comments against him or his family members in connection with Khan’s farm. For the uninitiated, it’s been years since a feud ensued between the actor and his neighbor, who gave an interview on YouTube, and made allegations against Salman and his family members, which has sparked huge controversy in Bollywood and political circles. Taking Kakkads social media outbursts, in January 2022 the actor filed a civil defamation lawsuit against his next door neighbour. But it all started in the mid-1990s when Kakkad wanted to buy a tiny piece of land in Raigad to build his retirement nest and the company selling it at the time introduced it to legendary Bollywood writer Salim Khan. After a few years, Ketan claimed that the Bajrangi Bhaijaan The actor grabbed the plot of land allocated to him and in the reports it is also stated that the actor was allegedly vacated by the forest department. Going forward, after filing the defamation suit, on March 23, 2022, the Mumbai court dismissed a notice of motion filed by the Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo actor, who was looking for a gag order to restrain him for this case. Meanwhile, recently, Salman returned to his home in India after his visit to Dubai. He was photographed at the airport and was accompanied by police and security after death threats. The video of the same is making waves on social media platforms.

