Book tells the story of the historic Beatles concert at Shea Stadium | Books





Nick Thomas Tinseltown speaks

Producing a book featuring her favorite band was a dream come true for lifelong Beatles fan Laurie Jacobson. A famous author of five previous Hollywood bookshis last effort required the help of others. In Top of the Mountain: The Beatles at Shea Stadium 1965, released August 1, Jacobson meticulously weaves first-person interviews and quotes from dozens of writers, agents, producers, photographers, fans, filmmakers, and filmmakers. friends and celebrities such as Meryl Streep and Whoopi. Goldberg who have come together to tell the gripping story of the historic Beatles concert in New York. Jacobson didn’t just recount a day in the life of the Fab Fours’ landmark 30-minute show which featured a 12-song set in front of some 56,000 screaming fans of the twist and shout generation. She describes the long, winding road to the August 15 event and, ultimately, its influence on music history as the first pop concert held in a major US stadium broke attendance records. People also read… Arizona women’s basketball coach Adia Barnes in hospital ‘struggling right now’

Political Diary: Surprise win shakes up Tucson-area Senate race

Weekend storms belie Tucson’s ho-hum monsoon season

Jaguar that roamed Santa Ritas reappears in Sonora, conservationists say

26-year-old man arrested in Salpointe High School arson in Tucson

Far-right candidate defeats Arizona senator in Senate District 17 primary

80 fun events happening in Tucson in August 2022

Where to buy flour tortillas, Tucson’s most iconic cultural marker. 18 harina tortilleras, charted

Oro Valley’s incumbent mayor has a slight lead over former police chief

These TUSD high schools are seeing the biggest drop and rise in graduation rates

Weft! Camp Bow Wow arrives east of Tucson

With the continued shift to remote working, many Tucson offices remain empty

In a close race, Lake takes victory in the GOP race for Arizona Governor

Pima County attorney backtracks, won’t drop charges in Pioneer Hotel fire case

New Pima County building will feature remnants of old bowling alley I spent nearly seven years gathering incredible information and photos that hundreds of people had never seen before, Jacobson explained from his home in Northern California. Jacobson was just 10 when the Beatles began to devour his teenage world. Like so many others, I saw them on Ed Sullivan and was immediately hooked, she recalls. Those smiles, that hair. I rushed to buy their 45 copies of I Want to Hold Your Hand and went crazy with posters and magazines of anything Beatles. Although she couldn’t attend the famous Shea event because she was living in St. Louis, almost exactly a year later her parents provided her with a ticket to ride the wave of Beatlemania that was still sweeping the country. when the band arrived in town for their final US tour. Rain was threatening, she remembered. Thus, they dispensed with the first acts and immediately presented the Beatles. I watched in silent wonder, tears in my eyes, knowing this was my moment with them. I wanted to soak up every detail and memorize every move. Honestly, I don’t remember anything from the crowd, just them. Nine 3-minute songs and it was over. The rain was falling and my parents took me away. Barely a teenager, Jacobson let everyone know that this girl had joined the ranks of dedicated Beatles collectors while embracing their musical revolution that sparked the so-called British Invasion of the 1960s. Of course, some disapproving parents across the countries said he was too freaked out by the bands’ mop hairstyles, their raucous music inciting his liberating social influence and the near-hypnotic effect on their adoring teenage fans, but his were understanding. They backed him 100% and often surprised me with Beatles items that I treasured and still have, said Jacobson, who maintains a collection that includes dolls, models, T-shirts, a yellow submarine, rare albums and books, posters, buttons, ticket stubs and several decades of press clippings. With the Beatles’ ’66 touring days coming to an end, the previous year’s sold-out Shea Stadium concert remained most memorable, not just for fans but also for the band. The biggest crowd they’ve ever played and the biggest payday too, Jacobson noted. You can see on their faces as they step onto the pitch the moment they realized their power.









For the title of his book, the author even paraphrased something John Lennon remarked later in 1971 about Shea’s concert: I saw the top of the mountain on that unforgettable night. For those who lived through the ’60s, the Beatles provided a musical diversion to help survive the increasingly tight social, cultural and political shackles that were crushing the country. Today, in a post-Beatles world seemingly equally inundated with disturbing national and global issues, baby boomers can still, if only briefly, recapture that uplifting spirit their music sparked. It was so much more than their music to us, they changed the way we looked, the way we thought and, for many, the paths we chose, Jacobson explained. Our memories are filled with love and emotion, and we passed that on to our children and their children. I would like readers to experience the pure joy at the height of Beatlemania when optimism reigned and anything was possible. Nick Thomas teaches at Auburn University in Montgomery, Alabama, and has written reports, columns, and interviews here, there, and everywhere for numerous magazines and newspapers. See getnickt.org. Get the latest local entertainment news delivered to your inbox every week!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tucson.com/entertainment/books/book-shares-the-story-behind-historic-beatles-shea-stadium-concert/article_1d2a349a-127f-11ed-a697-db2acc6c1ef3.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos